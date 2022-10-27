Strategies To Promote Unity Within Your Company

Creating a cohesive team is no easy feat. Even the most well-intentioned companies can find themselves torn apart by petty arguments and personal conflicts. However, as challenging as it may be to maintain unity within your company, it’s even more difficult to build that sense of camaraderie from scratch.

Thankfully, with the right strategy and some dedication, you can help your company stand united in no time. Unity is an essential element of any successful team; after all, how can you expect to trust your coworkers or follow their directions if you don’t even trust them as individuals?

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to promote unity within your company that actually work. Whether you need a few ideas for team bonding activities or just some inspiration for creating a better work atmosphere, we have you covered!

Hold Regular Company Meetings

(Unsplash)

The first way to promote unity within your company is to have regular meetings. While many people see these gatherings as time-wasters, they can actually go a long way toward building trust and camaraderie within your team.

This is because regular meetings allow you to engage your coworkers on a personal level. This is important because, even if everyone on your team gets along well, they might not know each other’s strengths or weaknesses.

Regular meetings are a great way to help your coworkers get to know each other on a deeper level. Not only that, but they also help ensure everyone is on the same page regarding company goals and strategies. Communication is key when it comes to being a successful team, so you should definitely consider organizing regular meetings.

“Monthly team meetings are the perfect time to catch up on what everyone’s been working on and what their plans are for the upcoming month,” says Bryan Jones, CEO of Truckbase. “It’s a great way to stay updated on what’s going on with the company and building relationships with my coworkers.”

Encourage Employees to Respect One Another’s Differences

(Unsplash)

One of the best ways to promote unity within your company is to encourage employees to respect one another’s differences. It’s important for employees to feel like they can be themselves at work and that their unique perspectives are valued. When employees feel respected, they’re more likely to be engaged and productive.

“My staff knows that I value their individual differences and that I’m open to hearing about how we can work together more effectively,” says Trevor Ford, Head of Growth at Yotta. “But just as importantly, they respect each other’s differences and know that we’re all working towards the same goal.”

A workplace that values and respects diversity is a place where employees feel like they belong and can do their best work.

Review Last Week’s Events Together

(Unsplash)

Rather than reviewing the events of the past few months or even years, you can also use regular meetings to review last week’s events. This can help your coworkers feel more connected to their work, encouraging them to take pride in their accomplishments.

When you review last week’s events together, you can also help your coworkers identify areas of improvement. This can be useful for both individuals and the company as a whole. If your company uses an organizational tool like a CRM, it can also make your follow-ups more efficient.

You’ll have a clear idea of which individuals need follow-up and which ones have already been addressed. Overall, reviewing last week’s events together is a great way to help your team build unity.

“It’s important for us to reflect on our individual and collective successes,” says Brooke Galko, Marketing Coordinator from PUR Cold Pressed Juice. “By doing so, we can identify areas of improvement and continue to work together more effectively.”

Maegan Griffin, Founder and CEO of Skin Pharm adds, “I’ve found that a team can be more engaged and productive when they take the time to review their accomplishments together. It’s also an excellent time to bounce ideas off of one another and get feedback.”

Establish Clear Communication Practices

(Unsplash)

Good communication is essential to all relationships, and your company will be no different. You can help foster better communication within your company by establishing clear communication practices.

“Take the time to establish clear communication channels and expectations,” says Brian Munce, Managing Director at Gestalt Brand Lab. “This will help ensure that employees feel comfortable communicating with one another and that they know how to do so effectively.”

If you have to set aside time for regular company-wide meetings, do so. For example, you can set a meeting schedule that works best for everyone in your team.

This includes times for team catch-ups and times for one-on-one meetings. You can also create a communication toolkit that includes common terms and strategies for communicating efficiently.

In addition, you can set clear expectations for how communication should work within your team. This can include things like when to send emails and when to use a call-in line. When you communicate clearly, your coworkers can better understand one another and know how best to respond.

“There is no such thing as ‘too much communication,’” says Nabiha Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Lil Deenies. “If they have something to say, they should say it. If they have a question, they should ask it. We would rather have too much communication than not enough.”

Go On Company Outings or Activities

(Unsplash)

Another way to promote unity within your company is to go on company outings or activities. This can be as simple as going to a nearby park or coffee shop or as extravagant as going away for a company retreat.

“Annual company retreats can be a great way to promote unity,” says Marilyn Zubak, Marketing Lead from Snif. “It’s a good opportunity for coworkers to get to know each other better, bond as a team, and have some fun.”

Whatever you choose, it’s important to make sure that everyone on your team feels invited. This means including people who might feel left out or overlooked in other aspects of your company. After the event, you can also discuss how it felt to be part of the team during the day.

This can help your coworkers understand each other better and get to know one another better as individuals. Going on company outings or activities is one of the best ways to foster unity within your team.

According to Nick Wallace, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Farm Officer of 99 Counties, “It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. Sometimes, a simple trip to the local coffee shop is enough to get everyone talking and bonding as a team.”

Organize Collaborative Events or Workshops

(Unsplash)

While company outings are a great way to promote unity, they may only work for some companies. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to foster a collaborative atmosphere within your team. This can include things like organizing collaborative events or workshops for your team.

An event like this allows your coworkers to learn from each other and collaborate on a new project or skill. This can help your team learn new skills and build trust as they work together to achieve a shared goal.

It can also help your coworkers see each other as assets and not just colleagues. This can help your team feel more cohesive and unified as they work together to complete the event.

“Committing to promoting a collaborative environment can be beneficial for a company,” says Mina Elias, Founder and CEO of Trivium Group. “Implementing monthly workshops could also help decrease conflict and increase creativity within the workplace.”

Plan Important Company Events or Celebrations

(Unsplash)

Finally, you can also plan important company celebrations or events to help promote unity within your team. This can include anything from an annual company party to a company-wide recognition event.

Celebrations such as these can make your team feel more connected and happy to be working together. In addition, they can help your coworkers feel appreciated for their efforts and recognize their successes as a team.

This can help your team feel more unified and cohesive as they move towards achieving their goals. Planning important company celebrations can be a great way to promote unity within your team.

“At our company, we have an annual holiday party where we celebrate our successes together,” says Ryan Delk, CEO of Primer. “This is a great way for us to come together as a team and feel appreciated for our hard work.”

If you need help planning an important company event or celebration, there are a number of professional event planners who can assist you. Alternatively, you can poll your office staff and ask them for ideas on what type of event or celebration would be most enjoyable for them.

Conclusion

(Unsplash)

Unity is essential to any successful work environment. However, creating and maintaining a sense of unity within your team is easier said than done. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to promote unity within your company that actually work.

These include holding regular company meetings, reviewing last week’s events together, establishing clear communication practices, going on company outings or activities, organizing collaborative events or workshops, and planning important company celebrations. If you commit to one or more of these strategies, you’ll be well on your way to fostering a more cohesive team.

Story originally appeared on List Wire