Strategist explains how Trump’s post reveals what he’s ‘scared of’

The world knows actor Dermot Mulroney from a variety of impressive performances he’s given over his diverse resume of films. Films like "My Best Friend’s Wedding" to "About Schmidt," and most recently Amazon’s TV adaptations of the hit podcast "Homecoming" and the Joe Wright film "Hanna," all boast Mulroney in their casts, and the man’s made an amazing career out of such an eclectic collection of roles. But there’s another part he’s played that audiences have definitely experienced, whether they knew it or not, as not only is Mulroney an accomplished cello player, he’s also a frequent collaborator with prolific film composer Michael Giacchino. As he’s released his sci-fi concept album Travelogue Vol. 1 onto the world, I was able to speak with Mr. Giacchino on behalf of CinemaBlend to discuss that album, as well as his career at large. Being a fan of his work since the early days of the "Medal of Honor" franchise, as well as the hit J.J. Abrams TV show Alias, there were a bunch of things I wanted to ask the man himself about when landing the opportunity to talk. One such subject was the fact that, quite frequently, Dermot Mulroney will actually play cello for Michael Giacchino's scores, with credits for films like "Mission: Impossible III," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and even both "Dawn and War For The Planet of the Apes" all peppering his musical repertoire. He not only confirmed that relationship with Mulroney, but he also explained how this partnership came to be.