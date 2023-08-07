Strategist explains how Trump’s post reveals what he’s ‘scared of’
CNN political commentator Paul Begala discusses former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about the former Vice President Mike Pence.
CNN political commentator Paul Begala discusses former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about the former Vice President Mike Pence.
On State of the Union, CNN’s Dana Bash speaks to Former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, Former Trump White House official Farah Griffin, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart about targeted attacks by Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley on Vice President Harris as President Biden’s age becomes a front and center issue.
During a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump continued to blame Biden for everything that's happening to him
He told CNN's Dana Bash, "My focus is on the issues" The post Trump’s Lawyer Refuses to Say if Former President Should Stop Attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
In the days after former President Donald Trump's third criminal indictment, related to his attempts to stay in power following the 2020 election, he continued campaigning and railing against special counsel Jack Smith. Meanwhile, a new CBS News poll finds more than half of Americans believe Trump tried to stay in office through illegal and unconstitutional means. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Washington.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele spoke with members of the media about the state of the defense. Here's what he had to say.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying on Sunday that he would work to change the committee that selects judges, amid a wave of protests over planned legislation which could see the highest court stripped of many of its powers. Asked about the next phase of legislation on the judiciary, Netanyahu said "it would probably be about the composition of the committee that elects judges". Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to CNN’s Dana Bash’s interview with Trump lawyer John Lauro on his defense for the former president’s DOJ indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
"Preserving democracy requires unmasking and countering these deceptions"
This does play out inside the existing timeline which the district attorney said any potential indictments could come down between Monday and the middle of August.
Kelly Clarkson took the stage in two completely different outfits during her August 2 show for her Las Vegas Residency. See them here.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump has publicly joked about the four latest felony charges brought against him. But behind the scenes, Trump’s aides are quietly acknowledging that this latest indictment—over the ex-president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election—is far from a laughing matter.“Most of us look at the January 6th stuff as the most concerning,” one Trump confidant told The Daily Beast. “There is real concern this must be handled perfectly.”Two
The search continues for a beloved Maryland teacher who mysteriously vanished a week ago, as the community held a vigil praying for her safe return. Mariame Toure Sylla, 60, was last seen near a park on July 29 around 8 p.m., the Greenbelt Police Department said. Officials told ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA that Sylla takes medication.
Biden offered praise for the US Women's soccer team, saying they "made your country proud" after failing to make it past the round of 16.
Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime,” Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said Saturday during a news conference outside the Brooklyn gas station where Sibley was killed July 29.
Megan Rapinoe missing a penalty kick and USWNT losing was the dream ending for her critics. But her impact will carry on long after she's gone.
Jen Psaki breaks down the one big issue with GOP's "unhinged reaction" to third Trump indictment.
Sofia Kinzinger, the former director of strategic media for former Vice President Mike Pence, is pressing her former boss to be more truthful about former President Trump. In an interview on “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow, Kinzinger criticized Pence and said there are too many untruths still floating around about Trump and the Jan.…
The rockers, currently on tour with Mötley Crüe, open up about life at home in this week's issue of PEOPLE
The world knows actor Dermot Mulroney from a variety of impressive performances he’s given over his diverse resume of films. Films like "My Best Friend’s Wedding" to "About Schmidt," and most recently Amazon’s TV adaptations of the hit podcast "Homecoming" and the Joe Wright film "Hanna," all boast Mulroney in their casts, and the man’s made an amazing career out of such an eclectic collection of roles. But there’s another part he’s played that audiences have definitely experienced, whether they knew it or not, as not only is Mulroney an accomplished cello player, he’s also a frequent collaborator with prolific film composer Michael Giacchino. As he’s released his sci-fi concept album Travelogue Vol. 1 onto the world, I was able to speak with Mr. Giacchino on behalf of CinemaBlend to discuss that album, as well as his career at large. Being a fan of his work since the early days of the "Medal of Honor" franchise, as well as the hit J.J. Abrams TV show Alias, there were a bunch of things I wanted to ask the man himself about when landing the opportunity to talk. One such subject was the fact that, quite frequently, Dermot Mulroney will actually play cello for Michael Giacchino's scores, with credits for films like "Mission: Impossible III," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and even both "Dawn and War For The Planet of the Apes" all peppering his musical repertoire. He not only confirmed that relationship with Mulroney, but he also explained how this partnership came to be.
Eli Drinkwitz didn’t hold back with his comments after the Big Ten and Big 12 added Pac-12 schools.