U.S. Warns Conflict Would Hurt China’s Interests: Ukraine Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said any conflict would hurt China’s international interests. NATO’s chief rejected a demand made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the military alliance halt any expansion eastward, reasserting that European states have the right to choose their own paths.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Putin, in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, met with the Chinese leader on Friday to exchange views and pledge a bilateral friendship with “no forbidden zones.” The ratings agency Fitch affirmed a B rating for Ukraine, its fifth-lowest junk ranking.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say it has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border. Russia has decried the use of NATO forces near Russia’s frontiers.

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Financial Fortress Blunts Impact of Threatened Sanctions

  • Putin Courts China’s Xi for Help in Showdown With the West

  • Ukraine May Help Shore Up Its Jittery Market With Debt Buybacks

  • What we know so far about potential U.S.-EU sanctions on Russia

  • Where military forces are assembling around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET

Strategists Say Markets Underpricing Conflict Risk (7:30 a.m.)

Recent risk assessments by investors focused on central bank policy have eclipsed factors such as the potential for military conflict on Europe’s eastern fringe, according to UBS strategists led by Bhanu Baweja. “Little or no Russia-Ukraine risk appears to be priced in,” they said in a note earlier this week.

Investors should “be ready to reduce risk should the situation materially deteriorate,” said strategists at Amundi SA, Europe’s biggest asset manager. They warned that a Russian invasion -- which the Kremlin has denied it’s planning -- could plunge Europe into stagflation.

German and Eastern European companies, Russia-focused banks and companies with significant sales in the country look exposed, Amundi said.

White House Official Calls for ‘United Front’ (1:00 a.m.)

A “united front” by NATO is the best way to steady the situation around Ukraine, said Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff.

“I think a united front of the freedom loving countries of NATO, a united front of the NATO alliance, is the best thing we can do to try to prevent President Putin from making this horrific mistake,” Klain said Friday night on MSNBC.

Klain said the U.S. has “sent a very strong message publicly and privately” to Putin to not send combat forces across Ukraine’s border.

Ukraine Debt Buybacks May Reassure Market (11:59 p.m.)

Ukraine has bought back some of the $1.4 billion in bonds set to mature in September, plus some of its so-called GDP warrants. That may give investors comfort the government is ready to support the debt market.

The bonds tumbled recently to levels not seen since the pandemic crisis in 2020 as markets were spooked by the escalation of tensions with Russia. The buybacks may be a signal that the government is ready to step in, buying dips to shore up the market.

Fitch on Friday changed its outlook on Ukraine to stable from positive, while affirming its B rating, its fifth-lowest junk ranking, on par with Nigeria and Costa Rica.

U.S. Says Conflict Would Hurt China’s Interests (7:14 p.m.)

Biden administration officials have cautioned Beijing that conflict between Ukraine and Russia would affect China’s international interests, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said following the meeting between Xi and Putin.

“We’ve also conveyed that a destabilizing conflict in Europe would impact China’s interests all over the world and certainly China should know that,” Psaki told reporters on Friday after she was asked about U.S. reaction to the meeting between the two American adversaries.

The Biden administration, she said, has its own relationship with China in which “we engage directly at a very high level.” But she added that “our focus right now is continuing to unite with allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg Dismisses Russia-China Demand to Halt NATO (3:29 p.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected claims that the 30-member alliance has expansion ambitions as “wrong.” “This is about respecting the sovereign right of independent nations to choose their own path,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Stoltenberg also said that the alliance is keeping an eye on China and Russia as they coordinate more closely militarily. “They are operating more together, they have more exercises together,” he said. “Just a few days ago they had a joint naval exercise with also Iran. So of course this is something we follow and monitor.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg quipped that if he started to cry, it wasn’t because of the day’s news.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottHis red, teary eyes were the result of a scratched cornea, the Facebook founder said Thursday, attempting to lighten the mood as

  • Amazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. gave the market back what Meta Platforms Inc. took away -- or at least a big chunk of it. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe e-commerce giant’s shares surged 14% on Friday, adding about $191 billion in market value, after investors

  • How China could lose the political Olympics

    How China could lose the political Olympics

  • Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series

    India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday ruled out drastic team changes in the wake of Virat Kohli's departure as skipper ahead of the hosts' 1,000th one-day international against the West Indies.

  • Kremlin accuses U.S. of stoking tension with troop deployments

    Russia accused the United States on Thursday of ramping up tensions and ignoring Moscow's calls to ease a standoff over Ukraine, a day after Washington announced it would deploy nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania. Ukraine says Russia has built up 115,000 troops near its borders, stoking fears of a looming attack. Moscow denies any such plan, but Washington said on Wednesday it would send extra forces to shield eastern Europe from any crisis spillover.

  • Russia accuses US of 'igniting tensions' with troop movements

    Russia accused the United States Thursday of "igniting tensions" by deploying troops to Eastern Europe, despite Russia amassing some 120,000 troops along Ukraine's border, The New York Times reported.Pentagon officials announced Wednesday that 3,000 American troops would be sent to Eastern Europe to defend NATO allies from possible Russian aggression, as Russia continues to build up military forces and hardware in Belarus and near the Ukrainian...

  • Political scientist: The Constitution has flaws. Fix them to restore trust in government.

    David J. Jackson: The framers of the Constitution created some things that work and some that don't. It's past time to fix what we can.

  • Bengals so overlooked before Super Bowl they needed new NBC photoshoot

    The Bengals won't go overlooked next year, at least.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • These Used Cars Are More Expensive Than New Ones

    Due to new-car supply constraints, the average slightly used model now costs more than its new model counterpart

  • Earnings Preview: Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Duke Energy (DUK) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Pictures: Spectacular ice age animal discovery reveals secrets of Britain’s ancient past

    Spectacularly preserved remains of ice age animals including a mammoth and hyenas have been discovered in a cave in Devon, providing a glimpse of a time when Britain more closely resembled the African savanna.

  • No more pre-departure testing? Travel groups push for end of COVID entry requirement for vaccinated flyers.

    A letter from trade groups to the White House's coronavirus response coordinator asks for the removal of the pre-departure testing requirement.

  • NATO chief raises concerns about Russian military buildup in Belarus

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday raised concerns about Russia's military buildup along Belarus's border with Ukraine, warning that the number of Russian troops in Belarus could rise to 30,000 this month."Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War," Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters on Thursday, The...

  • Stanley Black & Decker confirms layoffs, citing supply chain challenges, inflation

    Stanley Black & Decker is in the process of laying off an unknown number of employees to offset rising costs related to global inflation and supply chain challenges, according to a spokeswoman for the tools and hardware manufacturer. Debora Raymond, vice president of public relations, confirmed the layoffs in an email last week, including some in the Baltimore area. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, but its $12.8 billion tools and storage business is based in Towson.

  • Suspect arrested in SoFi Stadium assault that left 49ers fan in a coma

    Daniel Luna, 40, was hospitalized after he was found in the parking lot during the Rams-49ers game. A suspect's license plate was caught on video.

  • Meta Stock Looks Cheap. That’s No Longer a Good Reason to Buy.

    A disappointing forecast shocked investors, who have grown used to reliable growth from Facebook, even amid controversy.

  • AT&T Spent a Decade Buying Things. Now It’s Cleaning House.

    After a misguided M&A spree, AT can finally see an end to its cleanup when it merges WarnerMedia into Discovery. What’s next? A return to its roots as a telecom, investing heavily into 5G and fiberoptic broadband.

  • DC Comics' newest Asian superhero meets the Dark Knight in debut issue of new 'Monkey Prince' miniseries

    DC’s newest Asian American superhero is now starring in his own comic book with the debut of the “Monkey Prince” miniseries this week. “Monkey Prince,” whose first issue was launched on Feb. 1 in print and as a digital comic book, features demigod Marcus Sun as the Monkey Prince with supporting characters inspired by “Journey to the West,” a classic work of Chinese literature from the 16th century. Created by award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Bernard Chang, the character was first introduced in last year’s “DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration” anthology, as NextShark previously covered.

  • 23 of the most daring looks Rihanna has ever worn

    Rihanna revealed she's pregnant through a fashionable photo shoot. Here's a look at her most stylish and daring looks from streetwear to ball gowns.