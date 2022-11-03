Strategists See EM Asia Getting Sold as Dollar Back on Ascent

(Bloomberg) -- A more hawkish-than-expected Jerome Powell sent US stocks spiraling lower Wednesday and analysts expect more of the same for Asia Thursday. Higher-for-longer US interest rates are likely to impact growth in the region, weigh on stocks and put further pressure on currencies thanks to a strengthening dollar.

Here’s a selection of comments from analysts and strategists:

Asia FX Under Pressure

“Higher Fed rates suggest that another leg higher in the US dollar is still possible,” said Charu Chanana, a senior strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. “That will mean pressure on Asian FX, especially the Chinese yuan which is facing policy divergence to the Fed and a slowing economy at home. Other tech-exposed currencies like KRW and TWD may be under greater pressure as well, although relative resilience can be expected for the safe haven SGD or IDR which has a favorable current account situation.”

Broad Rout Unlikely

“The refocusing of market attention on potentially higher terminal rates and the duration which rates could stay in restrictive territory was net positive for the dollar and weighed on risk sentiments, including among Asian assets,” said Yanxi Tan, foreign exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore

“Still, we note that markets were already pricing in higher Fed terminal rates relative to earlier Fed expectations anyway, so a broader rout among Asian assets may still be less likely at this point.”

Terminal Rate Fears

“While Powell raised the possibility of downsizing rate hikes as soon as the next meeting, he also said that the terminal rate could be higher amid labor market strength,” said Chang Wei Liang, macro strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. “Asian currencies are likely to soften against the USD as markets fret over risks of a higher US terminal rate, but a likely easing in the pace of Fed rate hikes should cushion against sustained depreciation.”

Wider Credit Spreads

Investors will be wary of over-leveraged companies and those with weak balance sheets, said Anthony Doyle, head of investment strategy at Firetrail Investments.

“At the sort of credit market index type level, you’ve seen spreads widen, whether it’s in high yield or investment grade, indicating that the cost of capital will be higher when these companies look to refinance. And in particular, a lot of the pain of spread widening has been in that lower grade quality credit.”

Defensive Positioning

“For now, we believe that the US will avoid a protracted recession, though a short and mild one cannot be excluded,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “The fact that the Fed acknowledges lagged effects and that a pause may be appropriate at some point should help markets, though a higher terminal rate is a clear negative. Given spreads are already pricing in a serious growth scare, they should be able to compress over 2023, though renewed worries cannot be excluded, so new wides could occur. We therefore remain relatively defensively positioned, but with a 12-18 month outlook, adding on weakness will soon start to make sense.”

Lower Asia Growth

The Fed hike is likely to be followed with similar hikes by Asian central banks which would result in an increase in dollar funding costs and a rise in local borrowing costs in Asian markets, according to Chandan Kumar GV, head of products at Indxx, a global provider of indexing solutions for ETFs. Financial conditions are expected to be tightened across Asia which would result in an overall slowdown of economic growth.

Asian currencies are likely to depreciate further when compared to the US dollar as investors are primed to flock to the safe haven after concerning inflation data across the globe raised the prospect of central banks continuing with interest rate hikes even at the expense of growth.

Self-Defeating Rallies

“Any equity or junk bond rally on a pre-emptive pivot is still counterproductive, given such a risk-on move would mechanically ease financial conditions, undermining the tightening we’ve seen by pushing up longer-term inflation expectations, thereby making it self-defeating over the medium term,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior portfolio manager for Sydney-based BetaShares Holdings.

Later Dollar Peak

There’s now a risk the dollar peak will be later in 2023, which “would in turn delay the start of the recovery in the Aussie, kiwi, euro and pound,” said Kim Mundy, a senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

China Optimism

Asian markets may get some spillover effect from Wall Street, however, resilient moves may be expected as Fed’s decision was widely expected, according to Tina Teng, an analyst with CMC Markets. The two-day rebound in Chinese stock markets could also offer optimism amid widened bets on a Covid-Zero policy exit by Beijing.

Australian Valuations

Australian stocks about 8.6% below the pandemic peak is “intuitively hard to justify” with inflation rising towards 8%, growth softening and house prices likely to drop 20% peak-to-trough, said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Ltd. “If I had woken from a coma today and someone gave me those figures, pretty sure I would expect the ASX 200 to be much lower than it currently is.”

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Tassia Sipahutar, Ameya Karve and Chester Yung.

