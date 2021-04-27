Strategists See Opportunity for Rotation Trades Amid U.S. Vaccine Success

1 / 2

Strategists See Opportunity for Rotation Trades Amid U.S. Vaccine Success

Joanna Ossinger
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Early signs are emerging that the U.S. stock market rotation into cyclicals and out of big tech still has room to run.

The reopening trade has lagged for weeks and it’s been the topic of fierce debate among equity strategists. Last week, small-caps beat tech for the first time in about a month, and the trade continued once again on Monday. Evercore ISI and Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC are urging clients to buy stocks tied to the economic recovery.

It’s “time to re-engage cyclicals,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore, in a note on Sunday. “The rapidly improving labor market is inconsistent with peak GDP fears and suggests the output gap will close quickly, putting upward pressure on inflation, bond yields, and cyclical assets.”

The U.S. economy is reaping the rewards of a fast vaccine rollout, with about 42% of the population having had at least one dose. Economists have raised growth estimates, and there’s every sign that life is returning to normal for millions of Americans.

On Monday, the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap shares added 1.2%, versus a 0.6% gain for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index.

“The ‘epicenter trade’ is coming back on strong” as U.S. cases drop, said Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note Friday, referring to stocks that suffered most at the start of the pandemic. He suggested buying small-cap stocks, energy shares and the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta exchange-traded fund.

That sentiment was echoed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Dubravko Lakos-Bujas and Marko Kolanovic. “Higher yields should drive another rotation back into reopening and epicenter plays,” they said.

“Investors will need to be more selective in the second phase of global reopening as some stocks (e.g. airlines) appear rich while others still have strong upside (e.g. retail, oil producers, banks, consumer tech),” JPMorgan’s strategists said.

Not all Wall Street strategists agree. Some have argued that the time for big gains on reopening trades is over, and defensives are likely to shine when the economy starts to cool. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts argued that sectors such as utilities are poised to benefit as growth moderates.

(Updates markets in the fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Agricultural Commodity ETFs Are Soaring This Year

    Agricultural commodities are surging this year buoyed by weather-related supply concerns and higher demand that has encouraged investment fund buying.

  • Blackstone in Talks for Hotwire Communications Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is in talks to acquire a stake in Florida-based fiber network company Hotwire Communications, according to people familiar with the matter.Blackstone plans to make the investment via its infrastructure and tactical opportunities funds, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. A potential deal would give Blackstone ownership of about 50% the company, one of the people said.No investment has yet been finalized and it’s possible deal talks could fall apart, the people said,A Blackstone representative declined to comment. A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-based Hotwire Communications didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Co-founded by President and Chief Executive Officer Kristin Johnson, Hotwire Communications provides fiber-optic networks to multi-family environments such as gated communities, condominiums and dormitories to power internet, television, digital phone and home security connections.Blackstone’s tactical opportunities arm has $32 billion in assets under management and raised $4.1 billion in 2018 for its third fund. It focuses on industries outside of Blackstone’s typical reach, and has invested in companies such as cloud services provider Cloudreach and gold miner Pretium, according to its website.Blackstone’s infrastructure business, which invests across industries such as energy, waste and transportation, has $15 billion in committed capital, its website shows. A separate report shows the infrastructure business had $13.7 billion in committed capital as of March 31.(Updates with report in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance’s IPO Plans Snarled by Regulatory Demands, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.The owner of China’s most popular video app Douyin faces difficulties in finding a business structure that can please both Beijing and Washington, the SCMP report said. One major challenge lies in separating Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones given both apps share the same algorithm, according to one of the sources in the report.An unnamed Beijing-based government official involved in regulating ByteDance said the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China, the newspaper said. ByteDance and TikTok declined to comment to the SCMP.Following weeks of speculation that a public offering was getting closer, the world’s most valuable startup said on Friday it currently has no plans to seek an IPO, adding that it had made a careful study and concluded it doesn’t meet listing conditions for the time being. Beijing-based ByteDance had been working with advisers on a float of some of its flagship domestic assets such as Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao and video platform Xigua that could raise billions, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s IPO as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Its value has soared in recent weeks, with shares changing hands in the secondary market at a valuation of more than $250 billion.Video-sharing app TikTok, which is hugely popular in the U.S., has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington claiming it’s a potential security threat if the app is used for propaganda or if the Chinese government uses collected data to create profiles of Americans.Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to ban U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok but that effort foundered in the courts. ByteDance was also under pressure to sell its U.S. operations and it struck a deal with American companies including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. last year. That is now on hold, as the Biden administration reviews its policies toward China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Root, Inc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 18, 2021 - ROOT

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Root, Inc ("Root") (NASDAQ: ROOT) This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection ...

  • These Top Hedge Funds are Buying Coinbase and Other Bitcoin Stocks

    In this article we will take a look at the top hedge funds buying Coinbase and other bitcoin stocks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the crypto industry and go directly to Hedge Funds are Buying Coinbase and These 5 Bitcoin Stocks. Hedge funds are loading up on crypto stocks as the market for […]

  • South Korea Growth Accelerates as Global Recovery Strengthens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s strong economic growth last quarter led by investment and exports adds to evidence that the global recovery is gathering pace after a year pummeled by the coronavirus.Gross domestic product grew 1.6% during January-March from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, easily beating the economists’ consensus for a 1.1% expansion. That pushed the level of GDP above its pre-pandemic peak at the end of 2019.The third straight quarterly expansion consolidates the view that Korea’s economy will grow more than expected this year. Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday the country is on track achieve mid-to-upper 3% growth, higher than the 3.2% earlier forecast.The data also follows positive growth reports from China and Singapore, setting the stage for a global rebound. But whether momentum can carry over into the coming quarters hinges on the pandemic. While vaccinations have allowed the virus curve to flatten in some countries, the latest crisis in India suggests no country is immune to sudden flare-ups that puts the economy at risk.​Korea has been one of the better economic performers throughout the pandemic, thanks to strong overseas demand for its products ranging from chips to cars. Investment overtook exports in the first quarter as the key growth driver, with businesses pumping more money into production to take advantage of the accelerating rebound.From the previous quarter, facilities investment jumped 6.6% while exports increased 1.9%. Government spending was up 1.7% and private consumption rebounded 1.1%. From a year earlier, overall GDP increased 1.8%.The first-quarter growth “proves the economy’s ability to recover is relatively solid,” Acting Prime Minister Hong said on Facebook following the GDP release. Still, jobs remain a concern for the economy, with groups such as the young and women still facing difficulties, Hong said.What Bloomberg Economics Says..“The export sector continued to support the outlook, with robust external demand boosting capital expenditure. But a slower rebound in private consumption means policy makers will probably be inclined to remain accommodative to safeguard the recovery.”-- Justin Jimenez, Asia EconomistFor full report, click hereEconomists have an overall positive outlook, but see growing risks from local outbreaks. Korea has found it more difficult to peg back fresh infections this year and inoculations are yet to start for the broader public. A full recovery in the job market is a way off as social distancing rules are still restricting the services industry.“Investment is picking up in sectors that didn’t do so well last year as well as in ones that did,” said economist Oh Jae-young at KB Securities. “If consumption stabilizes, the momentum could keep on going.”The Bloomberg consensus for growth this year among private-sector economists is now 3.5%, up from 3.2% in early January.Policies remains supportive, without a hint of tapering stimulus in official circles. The fifth extra budget since the start of the pandemic was passed in March and a ruling party lawmaker last week floated the idea of a universal cash handout to boost consumption. BOK’s Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly dismissed speculations of early tightening.“Strong external demand has led Korean firms to invest in more capacity and exports went from strength to strength last quarter,” wrote Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics who correctly forecast the GDP outcome. “The main weak point of the economy is private consumption,” Holmes said, adding that any consumer recovery will be partial until the virus is all but eliminated.(Adds comments from economist, chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Reasons Roblox Is a Monster Growth Stock in the Making

    Users spent 30 billion hours on the platform last year, and there are even more opportunities for growth.

  • Are Electric Vehicles Safer Than Gas Cars? IIHS Study Weighs In

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) regularly releases safety reports about its vehicles. The company's latest report shows its vehicles only get into an accident one time for every 4.19 million miles traveled while using the Autopilot driver-assist software. This is in comparison to the average crash rate of once every 484,000 miles for all vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). But when accidents do happen, it seems Tesla and other electric vehicles are safer than their gas-powered counterparts. Teslarati shared an analysis of insurance data from the U.S. that shows EVs, in general, keep their occupants safer in crashes. The data was shared by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Volvo ADR (OTC: VLVLY) XC40 Recharge and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E, both fully electric, performed well in IIHS safety tests. The XC40 received a Top Safety Pick+ award and the Mach-E received a Top Safety Pick rating. Tesla vehicles also score high ratings in IIHS tests, with a Top Safety Pick+ award. In a recent study performed by the IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute, the rates of injury claims for drivers and passengers of EVs were 40% lower compared to gas-powered vehicles from 2011 to 2019. The IIHS said these results were similar to the findings of an earlier study the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) conducted on hybrid cars, which pointed out the lower injury rates may be related to the weight of the vehicle's batteries. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. (Photo: Mustang Mach E courtesy of Ford) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Vehicles Not Banned On Highways Says Local Authorities in ChinaTesla Prepares For Launch In India With New Hires, Corporate Office And Showroom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Chinese regulators issue draft rules on privacy protection for app users

    A number of China's top regulators published draft guidelines on Monday dictating how apps must protect the privacy and personal information of users. The rules, drafted under the guidance of the Cyberspace Administration of China along with its Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State Administration of Market Regulation, come as China's tech giants face an ongoing wave of scrutiny from policymakers. The guidelines call for apps to disclose to users what personal information will be collected and for what purpose, and orders apps not to collect users' personal information without first obtaining consent.

  • Texas Gains House Seats, N.Y. Loses as Census Hands Edge to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives under new Census numbers released Monday, while states in the Northeast and Midwest will lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms.The Census numbers showed the U.S. population grew much more slowly than expected, with fewer people migrating to the South and West than earlier projections.The result was an extraordinarily close battle for the last congressional seat, with New York losing one of its 27 House members by just 89 people, Census officials said.The bureau’s release of its decennial count of state populations begins the process of reshuffling the 435 House seats among the 50 states to account for population changes over the last decade.Those changes alone could be enough to decide the balance of power: Democrats hold a narrow advantage in the House now, with a margin of fewer than half a dozen seats.The states gaining seats are largely ones that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, while states President Joe Biden won -- including the so-called “Blue Wall” states of the industrial North -- are losers.Texas will gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also each gain one seat each.Because the size of the House has been capped since 1911, those new seats must come at the expense of seven states: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.And because the Electoral College factors in House representation, those states will lose influence in the 2024 presidential vote as well.At just 7.4%, the 2010s saw the second-slowest growth rate in the nation’s history, just ahead of the 7.3% growth of the 1930s, during the Great Depression. The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281.And state-to-state migration is also slower than at any time since World War II. That means fewer congressional seats will be redistributed than at any time since Congress refused to allow reapportionment following the 1920 census.Texas had been expected to gain three seats and Florida two, and Arizona was also expected to gain a seat based on the Census Bureau’s own annual estimates. Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin attributed that difference to slower-than-expected growth, but officials said the discrepancy was within 1%.Alabama, Minnesota and Rhode Island were projected to lose seats but were spared a cut in the final numbers. Minnesota gained the seat New York lost.The average House seat will now represent 761,169 people, up from 710,767 from 2010.The Census Bureau sent questionnaires out in March 2020, just as the national lockdowns began, asking people to say where they lived by April 1. New York bore the brunt of coronavirus deaths early in the pandemic.California, while still the most populous state, will lose a congressional seat for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Montana will have two representatives for the first time since the 1980s.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City did its part and blamed the state government.Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Group, expressed relief that New York hadn’t lost two seats as it has for the last eight Census counts.Some states, like New York, or interest groups might seek to challenge the count, given that it was conducted during a devastating public health crisis and amid Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count and add a citizenship question.But a challenge to the numbers used would be “extremely uphill and difficult,” said Jeffrey Wice, an expert on redistricting, voting rights and census law. States, cities and civil rights groups have filed court challenges to reapportionment in the past, but the U.S. Supreme Court has uniformly rejected them, he said.“It’s very hard to challenge the Census Bureau over congressional reapportionment,” Wice added.A group of Democrats who focus on election issues, Democracy Docket, said Monday night that it had sued three states to force them to abandon their old congressional maps and enact ones they consider “fairly and constitutionally distributed.” The suits were filed in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana.There is one bright spot for Democrats, as demographic changes also mean that Republican bastions such as Texas are becoming more competitive, putting the party closer to its long-term goal of someday moving the Lone Star state back into the Democratic column.By September, the Census Bureau will release data that shows the shifting populations within states, helping them in redrawing their congressional district maps. That promises to set off contentious debates in states where partisan legislators draw the district lines.The release of the top-level apportionment data Monday was four months behind schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic hit just when the Census Bureau was beginning the constitutionally required national head count.The delayed start could create added chaos at the filing deadlines for next year’s congressional elections, as incumbents and their challengers won’t know which districts they’re running for until their campaigns have already started.It could also help force some House members to retire or run for higher office. On Monday, Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate after conceding that the new maps will make it harder for his Youngstown-area House district to stay in his party’s hands.(Updates with lawsuits filed, in 22nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top value NFL draft prop bets from sportsbooks across the country

    How many offensive players will go in the first round? Who will the Lions select first? A look at some of the best 2021 NFL draft prop bets.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May