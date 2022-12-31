The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

2
Editor OilPrice.com
·6 min read

Oil and gas producers seemingly have settled on a strategy. OPEC and Russia will limit production and let prices rise during a global war-famine-pandemic. OPEC sets the price umbrella while the Russians discount the price for obvious geopolitical reasons. All other big oil producers adhere to pricing and supply discipline knowing that OPEC’s costs of production are so low that OPEC can undercut any oil producer that ignores pricing discipline. The big US producers say they will not expend capital to increase supply when they lack assurance of continued demand. As for high prices, they result from competition in the market, the oil CEOs say. We all know how this will end, as it always does: demand will weaken and producers who would rather get a lower price than let some other producer get the business will cheat.  But not for a while.

What about energy demand over the long term? Most forecasters predict global demand through 2050 will grow at around 1% a year or less. Some get their numbers from econometric models, others from a painstaking analysis of end-use demand. We suggest a simple way to check out those projections using another projection likely to be reasonably accurate, namely population growth. Figure 1 compares rates of growth for world population and world energy usage. (Actual numbers for 1950, 1975, and 2000, and estimates for 2025 and 2050 (from standard sources)).

Figure 1. Annual rates of growth (%).

Population
Population

After OPEC’s assault on the international order in the 1970s, which dramatically raised oil prices, growth in energy consumption slackened. Consumers learned to use less. Might that happen again? Projections put energy demand growth a bit under population growth. So let’s make a few conservative assumptions. In the past, energy usage grew faster than population. So, let’s use 1% per year as a minimum number for energy demand growth. Now to oil. Demand, under normal circumstances, ought to grow in line with all energy. Transportation accounts for roughly 60% of oil consumption, and the number of cars on the road grows by roughly 1% per year. But sometime around 2035 automobile producers will stop making vehicles with internal combustion engines. From that point forward, petroleum sales to transportation will fall, maybe by 4% per year, as consumers retire old cars and replace them with electric vehicles. Assuming that non-transportation oil usage continues to grow by 1% per year, overall oil consumption in 2050 would fall 14% from  2025 levels. Green energy resources, to fill the gap, would have to grow several times faster than demand for energy as a whole, especially if coal is phased out of use as a boiler fuel. Table 1 shows the growth rates:

Table 1. Annual growth rates for energy consumption (%)

Consumption
Consumption

If you are an executive or director in the oil business, you already know the picture, but you want to extract as much cash out as you can before the direction of demand becomes clearer. You don’t want to scare investors (because you have a big stake in stock options). You want to encourage employees present and future. And you need to impress on politicians that the gloomy future of the business is due to unreasonably impatient climate activists and the government has to help. But that is all for the corporate communications people to hash out. What do you do with all the cash pouring in because oil prices are high and you have kept the drilling budget low because you don’t expect drilling to earn a return commensurate with risk?

Oil companies flush with cash could invest in another business, such as renewables, as European energy companies have done. Or they can return excess cash to shareholders as dividends or stock buybacks but this is an admission that future investment prospects in oil are poor. Paying higher dividends has three drawbacks. First, a higher dividend triggers higher income taxes for the stockholders at the normal tax rate. Second, it might take too long to pay out the money. Third, setting the corporate dividend policy at a higher level creates expectations that the company will pay higher dividends in the future, as well, and this is clearly not the expectation the company wants to create.

As an alternative, companies can use cash to repurchase stock. By doing so they boost the stock price so shareholders get a better price if they sell, and lower the number of shares outstanding, thereby raising earnings per share. Those who sell their stock at a profit only pay a capital gains tax, which is usually lower than the tax rate on dividend income. Unlike changes in dividend policy, companies can execute share buybacks quickly and flexibly, a plus. Executives whose bonus and stock options are based on earnings per share and stock price can earn more, too. That may tilt the decision to share buybacks rather than increased dividends.

What messages do share buybacks send? First, corporations buy back shares when they can’t come up with something better to do with excess cash flow. That says a lot about senior management’s view of the prospects for their business. Second, oil companies could face big-time litigation. Remember that Texas law that empowered anyone to sue anyone connected to an abortion? Or the California law that allowed anyone to sue any person who sold an assault rifle? Well, NY politicians are thinking about a law to allow anyone to sue those causing climate damage. And, no doubt some will accuse fossil fuel companies and users of misleading investors about climate change. More lawsuits? Moving the money out of the business makes the oil company a less enticing target for a mammoth lawsuit. Again, not an encouraging message.

So, what’s an appropriate strategy for oil company executives given the uncertainties we’ve discussed? From a short-term business perspective, oil companies should aggressively return cash to shareholders, refrain from new investment, and, if they have enough politicians still beholden to them, stall climate mitigation as long as possible while reaping the reward of high prices. And stave off calls for any excess profits taxes. But what about the long term, the impact of high prices on demand, and the reputational damage done by enjoying high profits during a period of distress, famine, and war? We would conclude, from the unwillingness to invest and the stock buybacks that oil company managers themselves have lost faith in the future of oil. So, if you don’t see much of a future in your business, and nobody stands in your way, and it’s legal, you might as well maximize what you can collect now. As John Heywood put it, back in 1546, “When the sun shineth, make hay.” That’s capitalism, isn’t it?

By Leonard S. Hyman and William I. Tilles

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • Economic weakness set to weigh on oil price in 2023

    Oil prices are set for small gains in 2023 as a darkening global economic backdrop and COVID-19 flare-ups in China threaten demand growth and offset the impact of supply shortfalls caused by sanctions on Russia, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. Brent has fallen more than 15% since early November and was trading around $84 a barrel on Friday as surging COVID-19 cases in China depressed the outlook for oil demand growth in the world's largest crude oil importer.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Royalty Trusts With Exceptionally High Yields

    Thanks to their exceptionally high distribution yields, these vehicles are attractive candidates for income-oriented investors.

  • The Viral Eco-Trolls of 2022

    Climate activists were extra-bold in their demonstrations this year. 2022 saw protestors gluing themselves to energy departments and oil and gas headquarters and, perhaps more virally, throwing food onto famous artwork. The message? The climate crisis is already here, and it’s already disruptive, so protests demanding swift-acting climate policies from world leaders must be disruptive in return.

  • Twitter Sued for Nonpayment of Rent on San Francisco Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailAs Roads Split in 2022 Stocks, One Trade Made All the DifferenceThe landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, says it noti

  • Great news for Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Those who invested in Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) five years ago are up 242%

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Citadel Stock Holdings: 10 Biggest Energy Stocks

    In this article we take a look at Citadel Stock Holdings: 10 Biggest Energy Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see Citadel Stock Holdings: 5 Biggest Energy Stocks. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are three of the top Citadel stock holdings in the energy space among the fund’s non-options based holdings. […]

  • JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits by Jeffrey Epstein accusers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG asked a U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuits by women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, and said the banks enabled and ignored red flags about the late financier's sex trafficking. The banks in papers filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court said they did not participate in or benefit from sex trafficking by their former client and that the unnamed women failed to allege violations of a federal anti-trafficking law. The banks also said they had no duty to protect the women from Epstein and did not cause his abuses, requiring the dismissal of claims under a new law in New York that lets abuse victims sue even if statutes of limitations have expired.

  • Energy Companies Increase Spending in 2023 as Oil Prices Rebound

    Oil and gas companies plan to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2023 due to gains in crude oil prices, executives said in a recent Dallas Federal Reserve's energy survey. Management from 148 oil and gas companies responded to this question in the survey that was conducted between Dec. 7 to 15 with 39% of executives who said the amount of capital spending would rise slightly. The rebound in crude oil prices occurred after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Moscow's plan to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on its exports and OPEC+ countries maintaning its production cuts.

  • An Oil ETF Outpaced Crude by 5 Times Last Year. The Downside: Volatility.

    The U.S. Oil exchange-traded fund had a blowout year. But its secret is right there on its website: it invests not in oil prices but in oil futures. And that makes all the difference.

  • Is Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:DXC) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:DXC) stock up by 5.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for...

  • What’s Behind Fidelity’s Bitcoin Plans? It May Be Fear of Missing Out.

    The mutual fund and brokerage giant is building out crypto services even as the market collapses. What’s behind its Bitcoin plans.

  • Local product Stevie Mitchell helps Marquette earn another tense victory at Villanova

    Stevie Mitchell, who grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles against Villanova.

  • How Long Can Tesla Continue To Dominate The U.S. EV Market?

    Tesla has had a headstart in the U.S., but legacy brands have begun to catch up in the ever-more competitive EV market

  • Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 17 with Rams Wire

    Answers to a few burning questions about the Rams ahead of their matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.

  • Jim Simons Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Healthcare Stocks

    In this article we take a look at Jim Simons Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Healthcare Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see Jim Simons Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Healthcare Stocks. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) are three of the healthcare companies that Jim Simons’ quant fund has identified as […]

  • EV tax credit for consumer leases a ‘positive development for industry’

    The Treasury Department and the IRS issued some new guidelines on the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) EV tax credit, and for the time being it is bringing foreign automakers some good news ahead of the new year.

  • Fraud Alert: Don’t Be Fooled by These New Scams

    It never ends. Wherever there are people, there are people trying to scam them out of their personal information and their money, and the scammers' strategies change all the time. See: 22 Side Gigs...

  • South Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

    South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture. A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky Friday evening.

  • I spent 88 days in Russia's filtration system in Ukraine

    Ihor Talalay was detained for months because a soldier at a checkpoint thought his boots looked out of place. Here's how he survived it.