Strategy of strange accidents: What Ukraine aims to achieve by bombing Russian oil depots

Oleksiy Melnyk, Head of foreign policy and international security programs at the Razumkov Centre, discussed the benefits of Ukraine’s regular attacks on Russian oil depots with Radio NV on Jan. 25.

After a series of similar incidents in which Russian oil infrastructure experienced damage, the most recent one in Tuapse on Jan.24 allows us to conclude that these are not mere coincidences, but a sign of a deliberate strategy by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is also definitely one of the most sensitive points that can significantly cripple Russia's warfighting capabilities.

Ukraine is seeking to achieve several objectives. We can name at least two of them.

The first is the destruction of fuel and oil stocks, especially in the regions bordering the war zone, which at least complicates Russian logistics. It's absolutely obvious that if there is no regular supply of fuel and oil for Russian equipment, there will be an impact on their ability to use this weaponry.

The second objective is undermining Russia’s ability to replenish their budget through its main source, the sale of oil products.

Ukraine does not publicly recognize attacks on Russian territory. At the same time, it does not deny its involvement.

By the way, This sort of information policy has existed for decades in Israel, especially in matters related to Israel's nuclear weapons. So this is not deception. Rather, this policy aims to confuse the enemy about which targets could be hit next, which is important when dealing with an adversary like Russia.

Regarding messages that appear in some alternative, independent sources, there may also be a certain element of coordination. In other words, there may be no official announcement, but there is some source in the independent media, and you can choose which option you like best.

How effective is this practice? It's hard to say, especially in the context of the events of Jan. 24 (the crash of the IL-76 in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which Russia claims killed 65 Ukrainian POWs), when it would have been worth waiting, taking a break and, as many have said, not putting the cart before the horse.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine