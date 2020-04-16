StrategyCorps Providing Free Health-Related Benefits to All Financial Institutions to Offer to Consumers as Response to Crisis

"In This Together" campaign lets banks and credit unions provide savings on prescriptions and eye and hearing care.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategyCorps, the industry leader in providing value-added retail checking strategies and products, is helping financial institutions nationwide support their customers or members beyond just basic banking needs.

StrategyCorps is a Nashville-based company that optimizes the financial productivity and enhances customer/member checking relationships of nearly 300 banks and credit unions nationwide. The company offers a variety of products and services designed to augment customer engagement, improve satisfaction, drive loyalty, and improve financial institutions bottom line. (PRNewsfoto/StrategyCorps) More

With its "In This Together" campaign, StrategyCorps is giving a health-related benefit to financial institutions' customers and members that can save them money on prescriptions, eye care, and hearing care.

Since 2001, StrategyCorps has delivered to hundreds of financial institutions and millions of their customers and members benefits like pharmacy/vision/hearing savings (along with other benefits like local merchant discounts, cell phone insurance, roadside assistance, travel, dining and more) in value-added retail checking products. These benefits have saved these customers and members millions of dollars on their everyday purchases and activities.

Mike Branton, partner at StrategyCorps, said, "In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, where financial institutions are doing all they can to help consumers and small businesses, StrategyCorps wanted to find a way to do our part."

"Our bank and credit union clients provide a full package of money-saving benefits that are already benefiting their customers and members during this crisis," continued Branton. "We wanted to extend the money-saving ability of our health-related benefit to all consumers of all U.S. financial institutions, beyond just our client base."

Financial institutions interested in providing this health-related benefit to their customers/ members, including a link to post to communicate how customers/members can access this benefit, can learn more at https://strategycorps.com/in-this-together-fis/.

"We have to be 'in this together' to successfully weather the storm of health and economic related issues caused by this pandemic. This free benefit supplied by financial institutions could help many consumers in need save money on essential and necessary purchases of prescriptions, eyewear and hearing care."

About StrategyCorps

StrategyCorps helps financial institutions grow core deposits and retail checking relationships with innovative and energizing solutions that differentiate their checking products and enhance customer/member connection. Nearly 350 banks and credit unions employ our analysis tools, white-labeled reward products, and mobile solutions for high-performance checking products.

Media Contact:

Megan Jones

StrategyCorps

615.557.8342

megan.jones@strategycorps.com

www.strategycorps.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategycorps-providing-free-health-related-benefits-to-all-financial-institutions-to-offer-to-consumers-as-response-to-crisis-301041997.html

SOURCE StrategyCorps