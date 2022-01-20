Stratford Awarded Grant From United Way, KN95 Face Masks

STRATFORD, CT — (Contributed article): United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has awarded the Town of Stratford a grant to support residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, along with a supply of KN95 protective face masks.

Presentation was made to Mayor Laura Hoydick, Andrea Boissevain, Director of Health, Tamara Trojanowski, Director of Community and Senior Services, and Karin Doyle, Coordinator of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

On hand from the local United Way were CEO Jeff Kimball and Pablo Colón, a Stratford resident who serves as the vice chair of the non-profit’s Board of Directors.

“At a time when the COVID-19 transmission rate is extremely high and families are under strain, it is terrific to continue to have a partner like the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County as we work to meet the needs of our residents," Hoydick said. "This donation of funds and KN95 masks is deeply appreciated and will contribute to our efforts on the ground to support families during this pandemic."

The Covid Relief Grant provides emergency assistance for food, rent, utilities and critical bills to help keep families in stable homes. This is the third round of grants awarded by United Way to support those impacted by the pandemic.

The goal of the KN-95 mask donation is to help stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, masks can be an important support for families whose budgets are strained by this additional cost.

Pablo Colón, Stratford resident and United Way Board Vice Chair said, “Our neighbors need our help, and many of them are seeking help for the first time in their lives. We’re honored to work with the Town of Stratford — my hometown — to bring help and hope to those who are struggling.”

Director of Community Services Tammy Trojanowski pointed out that residents are being challenged by rising prices — especially for food, childcare and housing.

“Our residents need fresh produce and proteins for their health, but high prices are making them less affordable,” Trojanowski said. “Families need childcare so they can continue to work, but those costs often strain the family budget, even more so when the cost of groceries increases. And with the strong real estate values, many rental properties were sold, leaving tenants to face a shortage of units and inflated pricing.

“I’m grateful to the United Way for this grant which is flexible to help meet the wide range of needs for Stratford residents.”

Even before the pandemic, more than four in 10 Stratford residents struggled to make ends meet. The pandemic and the rising cost of living have exacerbated the situation. This surging need is reflected in the increased calls to United Way’s 2-1-1 Infoline. Last year, Stratford resident requests for help increased by 28 percent; overall, requests have doubled since the start of the pandemic.

The current grant of $2,000 follows a previous COVID-19 relief grant and financial supports provided to both the Town of Stratford and Sterling House during the pandemic. As of today, United Way has also donated 8,500 protective face masks to the town for resident use.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, United Way of Coastal Fairfield County (UWCFC) has made investments in every one of the 12 towns it serves, offering:

Supports for basic needs: Approximately $216,000 in grants to support towns and community partners providing for basic needs like food, rent, and utilities. Also, over 3,000 freshly-made lunches were delivered to hungry neighbors in 3 towns, through a partnership with Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin Company.

Direct Help to Families: Over $89,000 in electronic gift cards to families in need, distributed by towns and local social service agencies.

Protective Equipment: Over 140,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, including protective masks, gloves, and face shields to help neighbors including frontline workers, teachers, and families, thanks to donor partners like Bank of America and Yale New Haven Health.

Virtual Learning Support: For remote learners in kindergarten to 12th grade, UWCFC has provided online tutoring, STEM learning programs, and college financial aid workshops. During summer, United Way supported enriched learning in robotics, engineering, e-sports, leadership skills, and college preparation. These innovative offerings were made by the Greater Bridgeport STEM Learning Ecosystem, an initiative of the United Way’s flagship collective impact movement, Bridgeport Prospers.

Connections to Resources: Through the 2-1-1 Infoline, United Way fielded over 123,000 service requests from Fairfield County residents in the past two years.

These supports were made possible through grants, partnerships, local fundraising, and state-wide relief efforts.

“Throughout the pandemic, our United Way has worked innovatively and tirelessly to ease the burden shouldered by our neighbors,” Kimball said. “Together with our partners, we will overcome this crisis and keep building more equitable and resilient communities — where all our neighbors have the opportunity to thrive.”

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch