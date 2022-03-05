Stratford To Hold Vigil For COVID-19 Victims, Survivors

STRATFORD, CT — (From Town Hall): As the two-year mark of the first identified COVID-19 case approaches, the Town of Stratford will acknowledge COVID-19 victims and survivors at a brief vigil at 12 noon on Monday, March 7 on the steps of Town Hall at 2725 Main Street.

This is the second COVID-19 memorial hosted by Stratford. The first vigil was held on March 1, 2021 in response to President Joseph Biden’s call to memorialize victims and survivors, which was echoed by the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s. This year’s presentation will include a proclamation from Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, remarks from Rev. Ed Rawls, Senior Pastor of Stratford’s First Congregational Church and a performance from members of the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus.

“As we approach this unfortunate anniversary, it is important that we memorialize the members of our community who we lost to the pandemic and recognize the countless frontline workers who endlessly strive to keep us safe and healthy,” Hoydick said. “We have made great strides in battling the virus but there is still work to be done. It is vital that we continue to work together to put an end to the pandemic.”

All those who are available and wish to attend the vigil are invited to do so.

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch