Stratford Schools To Receive Initial Supply Of COVID-19 Tests

STRATFORD, CT — Stratford is expected to receive a shipment of 7,700 COVID-19 rapid tests kits on Monday morning, Jan. 3, according to officials.

Neighboring communities have been issued single-test kits, and the type of kit Stratford receives will be confirmed Monday upon delivery, officials said.

As more test kits will be made available in the near future, the decision has been made jointly between Mayor Laura Hoydick and her administration and Stratford Schools Superintendent Dr. Uyi Osunde to distribute this initial shipment to the school system, according to a news release.

“There is a tremendous demand for these rapid test kits right now, and with cases surging and many students, teachers and administrators quarantining or testing positive as school is set to re-open for the new year, we have made the decision that this first shipment should go to the school system,” Hoydick said.

Osunde said, “Since the beginning of the school year, Mayor Hoydick and her team have demonstrated support for the Stratford Public Schools. This is another example of the continued support and clearly illustrates the value and importance placed on having our children and staff return safely.”

After communicating with district leaders and principals Sunday, Osunde announced in an email communication to parents and staff that Monday and Tuesday of this week would be used as “Inclement Weather Days” in consideration of staffing challenges, allowing ongoing quarantines and tests to be completed.

School families will be notified directly through their districts and principals about the availability of the initial supply of rapid test kits, and when and where they can be obtained.

“We are looking forward to the next supply of rapid test kits as we know there are many anxious residents who need them,” Hoydick said. “As we continue to get more information about subsequent supplies of tests and masks, we will make that information available to the public. I look forward to collaborating with the Superintendent and the School system going forward.”

