Stratford Tax Officer Open For Extended Weekend Hours

Vincent Salzo
·2 min read

STRATFORD, CT — (From the mayor’s office): The Offices of the Tax Collector and Tax Assessor will be open for extended hours for the convenience of residents on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Both offices will be fully staffed at these times. In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks must be worn to gain admittance to the building, and social distancing must be observed.

Taxpayers are reminded that there are several options for paying taxes which do not require a visit to Town Hall.

You may view and pay your tax bill on the Town’s website: stratfordct.gov.

Electronic Check: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional 95¢ fee for the full transaction.

Credit Card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card, incurring an additional fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.

Debit Card: There is a flat fee of $4.95 for taxpayers choosing to pay with a debit card.

Payments can also be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or deposited in the Drop Box located at the Tax Collector’s Office, or mailed to:

Office of the Tax Collector

P.O. Box 9722

Stratford, CT 06615

Additionally, payments can be made at any People’s United Bank location in the State of Connecticut, provided you are current on your taxes and have your original tax bill with you. Residents should check directly with branches of People’s United Bank for hours and schedules which could change as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day to pay property taxes without interest penalties is Feb. 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • There’s a new tax rule for US small business owners. What to make of it?

    The IRS will look into the digital payment service accounts of small businesses, freelancers and independent contractors Buried in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2011 is a change that will affect millions who use digital payment services. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP A new tax rule will impact millions of small businesses in 2022. You can thank one small change buried in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Let’s suppose you’re a small business owner or freelancer, and you get paid from a digita

  • The Pension Is Dead — Is the 401(k) Next?

    If you're younger than 40 years old, you may not even know what a pension is. Also called defined benefit plans, pensions used to be the primary source of retirement funding for American workers....

  • Do you owe the ‘dreaded’ alternative minimum tax? Read this before filing your taxes

    The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) made the alternative minimum tax (AMT) rules much more taxpayer-friendly for 2018-2025, and significantly reduced the odds that you’ll owe the tax. The AMT is a separate federal income tax system with a family resemblance to the more-familiar regular federal income tax system. To calculate the AMT, you start off with taxable income calculated under the regular tax rules and then make various additions and subtractions to reflect the differing AMT rules.

  • Philippine Peso Drops Past 51 Barrier for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped beyond 51 per dollar for the first time since April 2020 amid speculation the nation’s trade deficit will widen as domestic demand improves.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergran

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.01 in 2022?

    If you thought stock investors had a good 2021, take a closer look at how cryptocurrency investors fared. As of the very early hours of Dec. 31, the aggregate value of all digital currencies was $2.22 trillion. Cryptocurrencies running circles around the stock market has become a common theme in recent years.

  • 3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) achieved impressive gains in 2021, even though it already was the market's largest cryptocurrency by far. The token's price surged more than 60% for the year, and it's now up more than 4,750% in the past five years. Bitcoin's current market capitalization of roughly $900 billion is a testament to its ascendancy and staying power, but it wouldn't be surprising to see other tokens put up superior performance in the future.

  • Jamaica Completes CBDC Pilot, Expects Rollout Later This Year

    The BOJ completed the CBDC pilot on Dec. 31 and expects to roll out the CBDC in the first quarter of this year.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Warren Buffett saw inflation coming early on — 8 tips to help you come out ahead

    As prices soar, here's how to lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Saver’s Tax Credit: A Retirement Savings Incentive

    Many people struggle to carve out the funds they need to build up their retirement nest eggs. Fortunately, a nonrefundable tax credit, known as the retirement savings contribution credit, can make it substantially easier to save. Often referred to as the saver’s credit, it lets qualified individuals enjoy tax breaks above and beyond any tax deductions that they may receive from contributions to their individual retirement accounts (IRAs) or employer-sponsored plans.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.