Stratford Tax Officer Open For Extended Weekend Hours

STRATFORD, CT — (From the mayor’s office): The Offices of the Tax Collector and Tax Assessor will be open for extended hours for the convenience of residents on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Both offices will be fully staffed at these times. In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks must be worn to gain admittance to the building, and social distancing must be observed.

Taxpayers are reminded that there are several options for paying taxes which do not require a visit to Town Hall.

You may view and pay your tax bill on the Town’s website: stratfordct.gov.

Electronic Check: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional 95¢ fee for the full transaction.

Credit Card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card, incurring an additional fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.

Debit Card: There is a flat fee of $4.95 for taxpayers choosing to pay with a debit card.

Payments can also be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or deposited in the Drop Box located at the Tax Collector’s Office, or mailed to:

Office of the Tax Collector

P.O. Box 9722

Stratford, CT 06615

Additionally, payments can be made at any People’s United Bank location in the State of Connecticut, provided you are current on your taxes and have your original tax bill with you. Residents should check directly with branches of People’s United Bank for hours and schedules which could change as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day to pay property taxes without interest penalties is Feb. 1, 2022.

