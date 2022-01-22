Stratford Tax Offices Open For Extended Weekend Hours

STRATFORD, CT — The Offices of the Tax Collector and Tax Assessor will be open for extended hours for the convenience of residents on Saturday, Jan. 29th, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, officials announced.

Both offices will be fully staffed at these times. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks must be worn to gain admittance to the building, and social distancing must be observed, officials said.

The last day to pay property taxes without interest penalties is Feb. 1, 2022.

Taxpayers are reminded that there are several options for paying taxes that do not require a visit to Town Hall. You may view and pay your tax bill on the Town’s website: stratfordct.gov. Click the “Pay Taxes Online” link on the homepage.

Electronic Check / EFT: Using the electronic check option, taxpayers can pay their bill with an additional 95-cent fee for the full transaction.

Credit Card / Debit Card: Taxpayers can pay with a credit card or debit card, incurring a fee of 2.95% of the transaction amount.

PayPal: fee is 2.95 percent of transaction amount.

Google Pay: fee is 2.95 percent of transaction amount.

Apple Pay: fee is 2.95 percent of transaction amount.

You can also go directly to https://www.mytaxbill.org/inet... to pay.

Payments can also be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or deposited in the Drop Box located at the Tax Collector’s Office, or mailed to: Office of the Tax Collector, PO Box 9722, Stratford, CT 06615.

Additionally, payments can be made at any People’s United Bank location in the State of Connecticut, provided you are current on your taxes and have your original tax bill with you. Residents should check directly with branches of People’s United Bank for hours and schedules which could change as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch