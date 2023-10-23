Stratham house fire under control after large response from fire departments
Police said a second-alarm house fire is under control after it broke out Sunday afternoon on Brown Avenue.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
Who needs offense when you have Myles Garrett?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
No one likes to deal with aches or injuries — these gizmos might make day-to-day activities a little bit easier.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Offseason rehabilitation of the injury didn't work.