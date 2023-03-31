Stratham Police Report
June 26
Back up/secondary patrol, Kilcoyne, Emily E., Stratham, age 25, possession of drugs in a vehicle
June 30
Back up/secondary patrol, Shoopman, Shayne, Kingston, age 20, conduct after and accident
July 2
Motor vehicle stop, Stanley, Michael K., Langdon, age 32, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs (2)
July 3
Miscellaneous criminal offense, Deboutez, Patrick, Exeter, age 40, default or breach of bail conditions
Warrant, Czumak, Barbara A., Greenland, age 76, theft
July 4
Motor vehicle stop, Xaylitdet, Linkham, Lowell, MA, age 60, driving while intoxicated
July 6
Miscellaneous criminal offense, Jensen, Lloyd P., Stratham, age 48, disorderly conduct, criminal restraint
Warrant, Grassini, Brittani, Exeter, age 21, false report to law enforcement
July 9
UPDATE: The following case was nol prossed, meaning the case was dropped, according to court records: Motor vehicle stop, Betke, Bree Ann, Manchester, age 40, bench warrant, driving after revocation or suspension
July 10
Motor vehicle stop, Halpin, Jillian K., Stratham, age 30, driving after revocation or suspension, suspended registration (operating-misd)
DWI, Jordan, David J., Stratham, age 51, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor (second offense)
July 14
Drug/narcotic offenses, White, Savanna Rebecca, Rye, age 21, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle
July 15
Operating after suspension, Harrington, Katie Mae, East Kingston, age 18, driving without give proof
July 16
DWI, Stoehr, Steven Michael, Brighton, MA, age 30, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor (second offense)
Drug/narcotic offenses, Hudak, Gregory Scott, Hampton, age 36, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle
July 18
Warrant, Pilsbury, Scott, Newmarket, age 22, theft (3)
July 19
Alarm (residential/commercial), juvenile arrest, age 17, criminal mischief (vandalism), burglary; juvenile arrest, age 17, criminal mischief (vandalism), burglary
July 20
Motor vehicle stop, Finerty, Cole, Kensington, age 20, driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle
Assist law enforcement, Canney, Deborah A., Exeter, age 53, driving while intoxicated, use of mobile electronic devices while driving, child restraints required.
July 21
Warrant, Staley, Brian R., East Boston, MA., age 29, bench warrant
Warrant, Garner, Christine Kathleen, West Yarmoth, MA, age 60, bench warrant
July 22
Motor vehicle stop, Soucie, Michelle A., Epping, age 27, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle
Back up/secondary patrol, Nikas, Elijah, Amesbury, MA, age 37, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor
July 30
Reckless operation, Lombari, Alyssa, Manchester, age 31, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated
