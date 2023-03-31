Stratham Police Report

June 26

Back up/secondary patrol, Kilcoyne, Emily E., Stratham, age 25, possession of drugs in a vehicle

June 30

Back up/secondary patrol, Shoopman, Shayne, Kingston, age 20, conduct after and accident

July 2

Motor vehicle stop, Stanley, Michael K., Langdon, age 32, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs (2)

July 3

Miscellaneous criminal offense, Deboutez, Patrick, Exeter, age 40, default or breach of bail conditions

Warrant, Czumak, Barbara A., Greenland, age 76, theft

July 4

Motor vehicle stop, Xaylitdet, Linkham, Lowell, MA, age 60, driving while intoxicated

July 6

Miscellaneous criminal offense, Jensen, Lloyd P., Stratham, age 48, disorderly conduct, criminal restraint

Warrant, Grassini, Brittani, Exeter, age 21, false report to law enforcement

July 9

UPDATE: The following case was nol prossed, meaning the case was dropped, according to court records: Motor vehicle stop, Betke, Bree Ann, Manchester, age 40, bench warrant, driving after revocation or suspension

July 10

Motor vehicle stop, Halpin, Jillian K., Stratham, age 30, driving after revocation or suspension, suspended registration (operating-misd)

DWI, Jordan, David J., Stratham, age 51, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor (second offense)

July 14

Drug/narcotic offenses, White, Savanna Rebecca, Rye, age 21, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle

July 15

Operating after suspension, Harrington, Katie Mae, East Kingston, age 18, driving without give proof

July 16

DWI, Stoehr, Steven Michael, Brighton, MA, age 30, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor (second offense)

Drug/narcotic offenses, Hudak, Gregory Scott, Hampton, age 36, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle

July 18

Warrant, Pilsbury, Scott, Newmarket, age 22, theft (3)

July 19

Alarm (residential/commercial), juvenile arrest, age 17, criminal mischief (vandalism), burglary; juvenile arrest, age 17, criminal mischief (vandalism), burglary

July 20

Motor vehicle stop, Finerty, Cole, Kensington, age 20, driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle

Assist law enforcement, Canney, Deborah A., Exeter, age 53, driving while intoxicated, use of mobile electronic devices while driving, child restraints required.

July 21

Warrant, Staley, Brian R., East Boston, MA., age 29, bench warrant

Warrant, Garner, Christine Kathleen, West Yarmoth, MA, age 60, bench warrant

July 22

Motor vehicle stop, Soucie, Michelle A., Epping, age 27, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle

Back up/secondary patrol, Nikas, Elijah, Amesbury, MA, age 37, driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor

July 30

Reckless operation, Lombari, Alyssa, Manchester, age 31, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Stratham Police Report