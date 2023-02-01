Is New Stratus Energy Inc.'s (CVE:NSE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

New Stratus Energy's (CVE:NSE) stock is up by a considerable 81% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study New Stratus Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Stratus Energy is:

69% = CA$27m ÷ CA$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.69 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

New Stratus Energy's Earnings Growth And 69% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that New Stratus Energy has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 27% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, New Stratus Energy's exceptional 74% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared New Stratus Energy's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 34% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is New Stratus Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is New Stratus Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

New Stratus Energy doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that New Stratus Energy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for New Stratus Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

