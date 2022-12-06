Straumann Holding (VTX:STMN) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Straumann Holding's (VTX:STMN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Straumann Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = CHF587m ÷ (CHF3.2b - CHF544m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Straumann Holding has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Straumann Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Straumann Holding's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 159% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

Straumann Holding has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 59% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Straumann Holding that we think you should be aware of.

