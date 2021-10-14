Straw buyer pleads guilty in federal court

Oct. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and immediately following was sentenced to one day in prison and three years of supervised release, acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.

Paul Gregory Williams Jr., 27, of 347 Russell Ave., pleaded guilty to counts one and three of the indictment before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, on or about July 6, 2019, and Dec. 14, 2019, Williams, acting as a straw purchaser, bought firearms from Gander Outdoors Sporting Goods Discounters and Dunham's Sports, both federally licensed firearms dealers.

Williams told the businesses that he was buying the guns for himself, but was actually buying the guns for another person, authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.