Straw poll results released

Feb. 20—KNIGHTSTOWN — The 6th Congressional District's Republican Gubernatorial / Presidential Straw Poll took place Saturday morning, Feb. 17, at Knightstown Community High School, which is very near the geographic center of the 6th Congressional District.

All Precinct Committeepeople (with correct email addresses) in the 6th District were invited to the straw poll. Unfortunately, the weather contributed to fewer participants than expected. Based on sign-in sheets, 47 Precinct Committeepeople from all 11 counties of the 6th District were in attendance.

The eight whole counties in the 6th District are Fayette, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Rush, Shelby, Union and Wayne. The three partial counties in the 6th CD are Bartholomew, Marion and Randolph. Approximately 100 members of the public (who are not Precinct Committeepeople) also attended.

Gubernatorial candidates spoke forum-style including opening and closing statements, with questions and answers in between. The Q&A took place based on the popularity of questions submitted by the audience .

Gubernatorial straw poll results were as follows:

US Senator Mike Braun: 8 votes

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch: 19 votes

Eric Doden: 3 votes

Curtis Hill: 16 votes

Jamie Reitenour: 1 vote

Per the rules of the straw poll as established when candidates were invited in September, only gubernatorial candidates in attendance at the straw poll could be candidates at the straw poll. These candidates, along with presidential candidates on the Indiana ballot, were invited to have tables with campaign collateral outside the auditorium.

Presidential straw poll results were as follows:

Nikki Haley: 12 votes

Donald Trump: 35 votes

The Henry County Republican Club hosted the straw poll with the blessing of the 6th CD Republican Central Committee. — Information provided