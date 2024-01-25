Strawberry Fields developer offers refunds to investors, but with a caveat

Developer Pat Salame acquired and cleared dozens of properties in the former Orndale neighborhood over the past nine years but has yet to start construction of promised retail, restaurants, offices and housing. The properties are just west of Scissortail Park and the Oklahoma City Convention Center, as shown in the foreground.

Strawberry Fields developer Pat Salame is offering to refund disgruntled investors in the long-stalled effort to build housing, offices, entertainment and retail west of Scissortail Park, but her offer comes with a catch of availability of funds.

The refunds are part of an effort by Salame to resolve findings of an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Securities that discovered Salame used $55,000 in funding from Strawberry Fields investors on May 15, 2015, to purchase property for herself that she then sold back to Strawberry Fields on May 31, 2016, for $412,000.

The investors already were suing Salame over a dispute over whether she was giving them access to the development’s accounting records. The investors’ lawsuit includes a request that Salame be removed as president of the company.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Salame said she is complying with the terms of an agreement with securities investigators with the refund offer and added the development remains on track and that an update on construction plans will follow within the next few weeks.

In a letter sent to investors earlier this month, Salame said she has fully cooperated with investigators and that the $55,000 property purchase in 2015 resulted from erroneously drawing payment from the Strawberry Fields bank account instead of her personal account.

“I repaid this money to Strawberry Fields as soon as I discovered this inadvertent error, and I also informed the department’s staff of the error,” Salame said. “The terms of the agreement I reached with the department require certain additional actions to me personally, and those requirements are financially negative and unfortunate for me.”

Where the investigation into Strawberry Fields currently stands

A securities department representative confirmed the investigation is set to close once the requirements agreed to by Salame are met. As part of that agreement, Salame told investors that any who joined Strawberry Fields between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2016, are eligible for a refund. Investors were given a Feb. 5 deadline to agree to the offer and surrender all shares acquired during the stated period.

Salame told The Oklahoman some investors have accepted the offer. Others, however, say they are not satisfied with the refund offer, which includes no interest and a caveat that refunds will be paid “subject to the availability of Strawberry Fields funds for such purposes”.

A lone tent pitched in an empty space was the only presence Wednesday in the area known as Strawberry Fields, west of Scissortail Park.

Rick McCormick, a spokesman for investors suing Salame, countered Salame’s offer does not comply with the agreement she signed with the securities department.

“I'm sick of her dictating and bullying,” McCormick said. “She's saying you can sign off your units and we’ll tell you what the terms will be, and we’ll pay you back if we have the money.”

McCormick said the offer does not provide investors with a return on the money they entrusted with Salame. He said four investors died and never saw a penny from the development. He said investors need assurance, and not just a maybe, that the money will be returned.

Salame said she does have enough money to pay back those identified as investors likely to ask for a refund. She said she may need more money to pay refunds if more investors than expected respond to the offer.

“I have investors who will step and provide that funding,” Salame said. “They haven’t done it yet. And three have already accepted the offer and we have the funding to handle those requests.”

Strawberry fields map

Salame started buying and clearing properties in Strawberry Fields, formerly the former Orndale addition, in 2014 and has since assembled more than 50 acres in the area between Scissortail Park, Shartel Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard.

A group of 23 investors, more than half of them representing three families, sued Salame alleging they were refused an accounting of the project and requested a judge remove her as head of the development. That lawsuit is ongoing.

McCormick said he wants Salame to open the company’s books so investors can learn how much property has been acquired for the development and its current value. He said he also wants to learn if there were other misappropriation of investors’ money

“This is just what was uncovered without us seeing the books,” McCormick said. “How much longer would this have gone on if we hadn’t said we aren’t taking no for an answer?”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Strawberry Fields OKC investors say refund offer falls short