Strawberry Hill: Four arrests after man stabbed to death

Four men have been arrested after a fatal stabbing in south-west London.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Strawberry Hill railway station in Twickenham at 23:53 GMT on Monday to reports of an injured man in his 20s.

The victim was was found with a serious injury consistent with being stabbed and died at the scene, BTP said.

Four men were arrested in connection with the death and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn said: "This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man.

"This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our inquiries."

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

