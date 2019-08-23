Is Strax AB (publ) (STO:STRAX) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Gudmundur Palmason is the CEO of Strax AB (publ) (STO:STRAX). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Gudmundur Palmason's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Strax AB (publ) has a market cap of kr229m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €331k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €242k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €180m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €106k.

As you can see, Gudmundur Palmason is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Strax AB (publ) is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Strax has changed over time.

Is Strax AB (publ) Growing?

On average over the last three years, Strax AB (publ) has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 62% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 5.5%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Strax AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 65% over three years, some Strax AB (publ) shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Strax AB (publ) pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Strax shares (free trial).

