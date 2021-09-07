Stray bullet grazes woman’s head outside Lower East Side housing development

A stray bullet came within inches of killing a woman outside a Lower East Side public housing development, grazing her head as it tore past her Monday night, police sources said.

The 41-year-old victim was standing on Eldridge St. near Stanton St., outside one of the buildings in the Lower East Side 1 Infill Houses about 6:20 p.m. when the bullet whizzed by, police said.

Investigators believe the gunman may have been aiming at a rival who was partying at a barbecue on the block, sources said. Police describe the shooter as a Black man wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Cops were still looking for the shooter Monday night.