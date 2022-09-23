‘Stray bullet’ that hit Middle Georgia man’s bathroom linked to ‘target practicing’ boy

One Saturday afternoon in mid-July, a High Falls-area man told the cops that “a stray bullet” struck his bathroom window.

The man, 59, said he was in his bedroom when he heard a window bust.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy further noted in an incident report that a projectile was found lying on a window sill.

The man told the deputy that he knew his neighbor had children and wondered if one of them might have been responsible.

The deputy went to the neighbor’s house on the other side of a woodline where a 13-year-old boy answered the door.

According to the report, the boy said he had been “target practicing with his pellet rifle in the back yard.”

The deputy told the boy’s mother what had happened and she said the neighbor was a friend of theirs and that she would pay for the damage.

“I did advise the child,” the deputy noted in the report, “that he needed to be more aware of his surroundings and think about what could be behind his woods.”

Dispatches: A man from Barrow County, west of Athens, was stopped for speeding one night last month. He was in a 2013 Mercedes headed south on Interstate 75 near Forsyth. The man, 54, smelled of alcohol. He told a sheriff’s deputy that he was in a hurry to get to Hilton Head, where his elderly mother and father, according to him, were arguing in a motel room. He said he had an “after-dinner beer” earlier. He soon flunked sobriety tests and was charged with DUI. On the ride to jail, he apologized for speeding and thanked the deputy for his military service, even though, as the deputy noted in a report, the deputy was never in the armed forces. . . . On Aug. 27, a Macon woman, 53, was jailed on a trespassing charge after employees at the Walmart on Gray Highway reported seeing her, as an arrest warrant noted, “laying on a bench near automotive completely nude.”