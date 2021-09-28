Stray bullet hits Bronx teen in the ankle: sources

A 14-year-old boy walking home from school was hit in the ankle by a stray bullet in the Bronx, police sources said.

The victim was walking along E. 228th St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield when he was hit in the right ankle about 2:40 p.m., police said.

“It was some guys arguing. Someone pulled out a gun and started firing. It seemed like about 20 shots,” said one witness, who saw the action unfold as he stepped off a bus. “The kid was shot in the leg. He was just a kid in the wrong place at the wrong time. It wasn’t meant for him.”

A relative took the teen to Montefiore Medical Center, sources said.

The shooting also left four bullet holes in a parked car on the block, sources said.

Police have made no arrests.