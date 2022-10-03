Stray bullet hits food deliveryman in Brooklyn

A food deliveryman was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The 35-year-old man was working on Thornton St. near Broadway in Williamsburg on Sept. 19 as a group of people got into an argument around 3:30 p.m., according to cops.

One of the people involved in the scuffle pulled out a gun and fired off about two shots.

The bullet missed the target and hit the delivery man in the right leg, instead.

The shooter and the rest of the group took off.

The victim took himself to Woodhull Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.