Stray bullet hits Kansas City man visiting NYC. ‘Great time until this happened’

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Kansas City man was hit by a stray bullet while visiting New York City, police say.

“I was having such a great time until this happened,” Chris Ruby, 44, told WABC.

Ruby had watched the New York Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies as part of his dream to see a baseball game in every stadium before he was shot Wednesday morning, the news outlet reported.

The bullet struck Ruby in the shoulder as he was walking in Midtown Manhattan near Times Square, police say.

Ruby said he felt pain after seeing the shooter pull a trigger and went to a nearby smoke shop for help, WABC reported.

“I took off my jacket, and there was blood everywhere,” Ruby told WABC said. “It was really bad.”

Brannovan Martinez, 21, was arrested on charges of assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He’s accused of shooting at a rival on a street corner, the New York Daily News reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the shooting “won’t be tolerated” during a Wednesday news conference.

“I believe we’ve seen a serious uptick in gun violence that has to be addressed,” de Blasio said. “It’s going to be addressed. It is being addressed by more gun arrests, by deeper work with communities.”

Ruby was returning to Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m just ready to go home,” he told WABC. “I was in the hospital for five hours and then the police station for two or three ... All those New York souvenirs I have, I don’t want to look at them.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Hearst Estate Is Back on the Market for $89.75 Million

    This home has quite the history—it was once home to William Randolph Hearst and later appeared in The Godfather and Black Is King

  • 31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

    Police believe the shooting occurred in east Fort Worth.

  • Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

    Seventy-four year old Linda Busby hesitated outside a community center where older people were loading up to go get the coronavirus vaccine. “I was scared, I’m not afraid to say that,” she said Wednesday after getting her shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after encouragement from a staff member and her brother. Busby's hesitance is just what the Biden administration and its allies in the states are combating, one person at a time, as the White House steps up appeals to seniors to get inoculated.

  • ‘Anti-racist’ group vows to turn stolen Confederate memorial into a toilet in Alabama

    The relic went missing from a cemetery last month.

  • A Novel Effort to See How Poverty Affects Young Brains

    New monthly payments in the pandemic relief package have the potential to lift millions of American children out of poverty. Some scientists believe the payments could change children’s lives even more fundamentally — via their brains. It is well established that growing up in poverty correlates with disparities in educational achievement, health and employment. But an emerging branch of neuroscience asks how poverty affects the developing brain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the past 15 years, dozens of studies have found that children raised in meager circumstances have subtle brain differences compared with children from families of higher means. On average, the surface area of the brain’s outer layer of cells is smaller, especially in areas relating to language and impulse control, as is the volume of a structure called the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory. These differences do not reflect inherited or inborn traits, research suggests, but rather the circumstances in which the children grew up. Researchers have speculated that specific aspects of poverty — subpar nutrition, elevated stress levels, low-quality education — might influence brain and cognitive development. But almost all the work to date is correlational. And although those factors may be at play to various degrees for different families, poverty is their common root. A continuing study called Baby’s First Years, started in 2018, aims to determine whether reducing poverty can itself promote healthy brain development. “None of us thinks income is the only answer,” said Dr. Kimberly Noble, a neuroscientist and pediatrician at Columbia University who is co-leading the work. “But with Baby’s First Years, we are moving past correlation to test whether reducing poverty directly causes changes in children’s cognitive, emotional and brain development.” Noble and her collaborators are examining the effects of giving poor families cash payments in amounts that wound up being comparable to those the Biden administration will distribute as part of an expanded child tax credit. The researchers randomly assigned 1,000 mothers with newborns living in poverty in New York City, New Orleans, the Twin Cities metro region and Omaha, Nebraska, to receive a debit card every month holding either $20 or $333 that the families could use as they wished. (The Biden plan will provide $300 monthly per child up to age 6, and $250 for children 6-17.) The study tracks cognitive development and brain activity in children over several years using a noninvasive tool called mobile EEG, which measures brain wave patterns using a wearable cap of 20 electrodes. The study also tracks the mothers’ financial and employment status, maternal health measures such as stress hormone levels, and child care use. In qualitative interviews, the researchers probe how the money affects the family, and with the mothers’ consent, they follow how they spend it. The study aimed to collect brain activity data from children at age 1 and age 3 in home visits, and researchers managed to obtain the first set of data for around two-thirds of the children before the pandemic struck. Because home visits are still untenable, they extended the study to age 4 and will be collecting the second set of brain data next year instead of this year. The pandemic, as well as the two stimulus payments most Americans received this past year, undoubtedly affected participating families in different ways, as will this year’s stimulus checks and the new monthly payments. But because the study is randomized, the researchers nonetheless expect to be able to assess the impact of the cash gift, Noble said. Baby’s First Years is seen as an audacious effort to prove, through a randomized trial, a causal link between poverty reduction and brain development. “It is definitely one of the first, if not the first” study in this developing field to have direct policy implications, said Martha Farah, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Center for Neuroscience and Society who studies poverty and the brain. Farah concedes, however, that social scientists and policymakers often discount the relevance of brain data. “Are there actionable insights we get by bringing neuroscience to bear, or are people just being snowed by pretty brain images and impressive-sounding words from neuroscience? It’s an important question,” she said. Skeptics abound. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago who studies inequality and social mobility, said he did not see “even a hint that a policy would come out of it, other than to say, yes, there’s an imprint of a better economic life.” “And it still remains a question what the actual mechanism is” through which giving parents cash helps children’s brains, he said, adding that targeting such a mechanism directly might be both cheaper and more effective. Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center, who worked on a child allowance proposal by Sen. Mitt Romney, agrees that tracking the source of any observed cognitive benefits is tricky. “I have trouble disentangling the interventions that actually help the most,” he said. For example, policy experts debate whether certain child care programs directly benefit a child’s brain or simply free up her caregiver to get a job and increase the family’s income, he said. Yet that is exactly why providing disadvantaged families with cash might be the most potent way to test the link to brain development, Noble said. “It’s quite possible that the particular pathways to children’s outcomes differ across families,” she said. “So by empowering families to use the money as they see fit, it doesn’t presuppose a particular pathway or mechanism that leads to differences in child development.” Neuroscience has a track record for transforming societal thinking and influencing policy. Research showing that the brain continues to mature past adolescence and into a person’s mid-20s has reshaped policies relating to juvenile justice. In another example, research on brain and cognitive development in children who grew up in Romanian orphanages from the mid-1960s into the 1990s changed policy on institutionalization and foster care, in Romania and worldwide, said Charles Nelson, a neuroscientist at Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital who co-led that work. Those studies demonstrated that deprivation and neglect diminish IQ and hinder psychological development in children who remain institutionalized past age 2, and that institutionalization profoundly affects brain development, dampening electrical activity and reducing brain size. But that work also underscores how consumers of research, policymakers among them, are prone to give more weight to brain data than to other findings, as other studies show. When Nelson presents these findings to government or development agency officials, “I think they find it the strongest ammunition to implement policy changes,” he said. “It is a very powerful visual, more so than if we said, well, they have lower IQs, or their attachment isn’t as strong.” (He is an adviser for Baby’s First Years.) The vividness of such data is not necessarily bad, Noble said. “If we find differences and the brain data make those differences more compelling to stakeholders, then that’s important to include,” she said. Moreover, brain data provides valuable information in its own right, particularly in infants and young children, for whom behavioral tests of cognition are often inaccurate or impossible to conduct, she said. Brain differences also tend to be detectable earlier than behavioral ones, she said. The field may simply be too young to clock its contributions to policy, Farah said. But increasing understanding of how specific brain circuits are affected by poverty, along with better tools for gauging such circuits, may yield science-based interventions that get taken up at a policy level, she said. Meanwhile, Baby’s First Years hopes to address a broader question that is already relevant at the policy level: whether cash aid to parents helps their children’s brains develop in a way that helps them for a lifetime. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday expanding early voting in Kentucky, a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures. The bill's GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.

  • Bills' Allen: vaccine decision should be personal choice

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still debating whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and believes the decision be left to a personal choice. Allen shared his views during an hour-long interview on The Ringer podcast hosted by Kyle Brandt on Wednesday, when asked about the NFL not mandating its players be vaccinated. Allen’s comments come at a time President Joe Biden pushed up a deadline to April 19 for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines, while warning Americans the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • Exclusive: UK is prepared to confront Putin’s ‘private army’, says Defence Secretary

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant

    Thailand has confirmed its first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., raising the likelihood that it is facing a new wave of the pandemic, a senior doctor said Wednesday. The variant was found in blood samples from 24 people in a new cluster of cases involving customers of nightlife venues in the capital, Bangkok, said Dr. Yong Pooworavan, a virologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Simon Pegg says he was 'a wreck' while shooting 'Mission: Impossible III' due to alcoholism

    Simon Pegg stars as Benji Dunn in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise alongside Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan.

  • This Coach Outlet clearance sale has bags up to 70% off with an extra 15% off code

    This Coach Outlet clearance sale features markdowns of up to 75% with an extra 15% off on purses, shoes and more—but you can only shop it through today.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."