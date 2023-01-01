Stray bullet hurts boy watching New Year’s Day fireworks in Arlington, police say

A boy was sent to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet while watching fireworks with his family early New Year’s Day, Arlington police say.

Police and paramedics were sent to the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found a juvenile with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

The boy’s family told police that they went outside with the boy to watch fireworks nearby when he was hit by the stray bullet, police said. It is unclear at this time where the bullet came from.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.