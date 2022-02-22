Stray bullet may have killed woman who was shot in her motel room, Georgia cops say

A woman was shot and killed in a motel room by what may have been a stray bullet, Georgia police said.

Officers found the woman with at least one gunshot wound in the room, according to a Gwinnett County Police Department news release. By the time paramedics arrived, the woman was dead, police said.

The shooting happened at the extended-stay InTown Suites in Lilburn around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 according to police. Detectives are investigating the homicide but told outlets that the shooter may not have been in the room.

Active Investigation: Officers are on the scene of a homicide at the InTown Suites located at 4142 Stone Mountain Hwy. Media to stage at Fisherman’s Catch at 4132 Stone Mountain Hwy. PIO on the way to gather details. pic.twitter.com/yYaDfbPzCV — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 22, 2022

The bullet may have torn through a hotel room wall or a window, hitting the woman and killing her, investigators told FOX5.

“We’re trying to figure out right now where the shot came from, who it came from and why it happened,” a spokesperson for the police department told WSB.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, according to FOX5.

If anyone has information about the shooting they are encouraged to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300 or visit Crime Stoppers online to tip anonymously, according to police.

Lilburn is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

6-year-old brings loaded gun to school to ‘shoot zombies,’ South Carolina police say

Kid steals car, then rams into patrol car after 100-mph chase, Maryland cops say

Dad tells 4-year-old to shoot at police during altercation at McDonald’s, Utah cops say

Narcotics chief used seized drug money on Apple shopping sprees, home repairs, feds say