Stray bullet strikes mom while pushing child down NYC street in stroller

A 28-year-old woman pushing her daughter in a stroller in the Bronx was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, police said Friday.

The woman is recovering from her injury. Her 2 1/2-year-old daughter was not hurt.

Police said the gunman, who is still being sought, got into an argument with another man at W. 225th St. and Broadway in Marble Hill at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

He fired at the other man, but instead struck the victim, who was just up the block with her daughter.

The victim is in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.