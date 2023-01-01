Stray bullets hit 2 jets at Beirut airport, no casualties

3
BASSEM MROUE
·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Stray bullets from gunfire celebrations for the new year hit two Middle East Airlines jets parked at Beirut’s international airport causing minor damage to the planes without hurting anyone, an airline official said Sunday.

Intense shooting in the air occurred around midnight Saturday in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to celebrate the new year despite repeated warnings by officials for residents not to do so.

The two jets are now being fixed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The official said the bullets hit the jets after midnight Saturday.

On Nov. 10, a stray bullet hit an MEA jet while landing in Beirut, causing some material damage. No one among the passengers or crew was hurt, the head of the Lebanese airline company said at the time.

MEA chief said Mohamad El-Hout told reporters earlier this year that the airport often faces such incidents, in addition to birds that fly in the area, endangering aviation.

Shooting in the air is common in Lebanon, where people often open fire to celebrate passing school or university exams, as well as during weddings and funerals. Groups firing into the air also tends to follow when the country’s political leaders give speeches.

Many Lebanese have pistols and automatic rifles at home, many of them left over from the country’s 1975-90 civil war.

Recommended Stories

  • UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban

    A senior U.N. official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for non-governmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The ban has raised fears that people will be deprived of food, education, healthcare and other critical services, as over half of Afghanistan's population needs urgent humanitarian assistance.

  • 2 More Bold Disney Stock Predictions for 2023

    The year ahead is going to be busy for Disney. Let's check out a couple of more things that may happen.

  • Australia to require negative COVID tests for travellers from China

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Sunday that travellers from China will have to provide negative COVID-19 test results from Jan. 5, joining a growing number of nations that have implemented similar restrictions as cases surge in China. Citing a lack of epidemiological information and genomic sequencing data from China, Australian health minister Mark Butler said the government has decided out of an abundance of caution to require visitors to present a negative test taken within 48 hours of their departure. The government is also considering additional measures including testing wastewater from airplanes and voluntary sampling at airports for arrivals, Butler told a news conference.

  • Record warmth set to build over Ontario and Quebec next week

    If you’ve lived here all your life, you may never have experienced temperatures this warm in the month of January.

  • Three NYPD officers injured in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

    The 19-year-old suspect allegedly fractured one officer’s skull in the unprovoked attack, according to officials

  • Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted

    A vessel carrying at least 700 migrants was intercepted off the eastern coast of Libya, the coast guard said. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants seeking a better life in Europe through the war-torn North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi.

  • Chinese airlines to win big on border opening

    STORY: Chinese airlines look set to be the big winners as the country’s borders reopen. That’s according to industry experts. They say carriers there kept more planes and crews ready than overseas rivals. Analysts at McKinsey say less than a fifth of China’s widebody fleet of around 500 jets are in storage. Chinese airlines also kept on most pilots and cabin crew during the health crisis, while airports retained about 90% of workers. That all should help avoid the chaotic post-lockdown ramp-up seen in Europe and the U.S.State-owned Air China, China Southern and China Eastern all got financial support during the crisis period. They also kept jets active on domestic routes, ready to be switched back to regional flights. Foreign rivals may take longer to scale up again, after shedding staff and planes. This week Qantas, Lufthansa, United Airlines and others all said they were examining their China plans. But they didn’t announce any immediate plans to increase capacity on services to the country. That may leave them struggling to cope with any rebound. Right now flights to and from China are at just 8% of pre-crisis levels. Ticket booking app Skyscanner says it expects volatile prices as travel returns. McKinsey also reckons demand will come back faster than supply can increase. That could mean higher ticket prices, and strong profits for those airlines ready to fly.

  • Here's how you can be nudged to eat healthier, recycle and make better decisions every day

    Were you subtly encouraged to make that menu choice? Supavadee butradee/Shutterstock.comEvery day, you make important choices – about whether to feast on fries or take a brisk walk, whether to spend or save your paycheck, whether to buy the sustainable option or the disposable plastic one. Life is made up of countless decisions. The idea of nudging people in the right direction, instead of relying on their internal motivation, has gained traction over the last decade. In general, nudging involve

  • Ukraines air defence can become strongest in Europe Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, thinks that Ukrainian air defence can become the strongest in Europe, and it will be the security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "This year, we not only maintained our air defence, but we made it stronger than ever.

  • Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 12, 2022 Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Heliogen Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. . I would now like to turn the call over to Louis Baltimore, Heliogen’s Vice President of Investor Relations, for opening remarks […]

  • Donald Trump mistrusts diehard MAGA Rep. Elise Stefanik despite her enthusiastic displays of loyalty, report says

    Trump suspects Stefanik is planting stories about herself, suggesting she could be Trump's running mate, per The New York Times.

  • Wall St ends year with biggest annual drop since 2008

    STORY: U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day of 2022, closing out the biggest yearly decline since the financial crisis of 2008.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell two-tenths of a percent. S&P 500 dropped by a quarter-point, and the Nasdaq dipped just over a tenth of a percent.Jay Hatfield, the chief investment officer for ICAP ETF, said a selloff in bonds was undercutting stocks as well."The issue with the market, which has been true for two weeks is, since the ECB came out with their very hawkish policy, and the BOJ raised their target for the 10-year, from 25 basis [points] to 50, the global bond market's been selling off. And a lot of investors think, 'Oh, that's bad for tech stocks,' but it's unambiguously bad for really all assets."Ten of the 11 S&P sector indexes dropped on Friday, led by real estate and utilities.Markets this year marked the end of an era of loose monetary policy amid aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, fears of recession, a seemingly unending conflict in Ukraine and a staggering resurgence of COVID-19 in China.Not all sectors were hurt as badly: Energy recorded stellar annual gains of 58% due to a surge in oil prices.The focus now turns to the 2023 corporate earnings outlook, with growing concern about the likelihood of a recession.Hatfield, though, says he's less worried than some, believing that housing prices are currently lagging, and that the broader Consumer Price Index will soon reflect this."CPI will cool off faster than people think, which will allow the Fed to pause, and we'll get through this cycle with either no recession or a very technical recession. So we're way more bullish than most strategists about the market next year."Still, signs of U.S. economic resilience have fueled worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

  • Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls

    The Afghan Adjustment Act would allow Afghans who came to the U.S. during the Afghanistan evacuation to be re-vetted and apply for a permanent status.

  • I'm a 25-year-old Congress reporter for Insider. Here's what it's like getting lawmakers on the record while navigating the halls of the Capitol

    As a Hill reporter I've covered legislation, major political events, and congressional hearings while roaming the halls asking lawmakers questions.

  • American Airlines employee killed in 'industrial accident' at Alabama airport

    A ground crew employee with American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines was killed in an industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year's Eve.

  • The race to make electric cars cheaper is making electric cars more expensive

    Automakers are racing to make EVs cheaper — and they'll hit the roads in the coming years. But in the meantime, costs are going up.

  • Police arrest suspect for murder, burglary in University of Idaho slayings

    ABC News correspondents and contributors break down the latest in the arrest of Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger in the deaths of four students at the University of Idaho.

  • Blacklisted by Mark Zuckerberg, They Became Tech Billionaires Anyway

    It’s hard to make it in Silicon Valley when every startup is afraid to take your money. “Your dollars may be green,” one young startup CEO named Jake told twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. “But they’re marked.” As he explained, their 2011 meeting in Silicon Valley might as well have been taking place in Facebook’s cafeteria, and these twin brothers happened to be the two men Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg hated most in the world. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up f

  • Benedict leaves German homeland with complicated legacy

    Pope Benedict XVI leaves his homeland with a complicated legacy: pride in a German pontiff but a church deeply divided over the need for reforms in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal in which his own actions of decades ago were faulted. Benedict has long drawn mixed reviews in Germany, a country where Christians are roughly evenly split between Catholics and Protestants and where many struggled with his conservative stance. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that “as the ‘German’ pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not just in this country.”

  • West Fork man dies after police use Taser during traffic stop

    Police officers used a Taser on a West Fork man who died after a traffic stop Thursday, authorities reported.