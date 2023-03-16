Stray bullets hit two people near 16th and Van Buren streets, Phoenix Police say

A man and woman are being treated for injuries after being hit by stray bullets Thursday morning, Phoenix police say.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the area of 16th and Van Buren streets after reports of shots fired.

Officers found a woman who was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A man was also reportedly hit by a stray bullet while he was driving in his vehicle. He took himself to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police are still investigating the shooting incident. No further information is available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Police: Stray bullets hit people near 16th, Van Buren streets