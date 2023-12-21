Stray dog found running scared in NC needs a home this holiday season. Meet Tinsel

An elusive stray dog was rescued after wandering for months — and now, she needs a new home this holiday season.

The fearful dog was finally caught after a woman spotted her near an apartment complex and gained her trust, according to an animal shelter in Sanford, North Carolina.

“She couldn’t stand to see her sleeping outside her building every single day,” Carolina Animal Rescue & Adoption (CARA) wrote Dec. 18 in a Facebook post. “She became worried sick about her.”

The dog soon found a temporary home at the shelter, which said it hopes someone will be interested in being her owner when she goes up for adoption on Dec. 28. The pup was given the name Tinsel as a nod to the Christmas season.

“She’s definitely really deserving of a home,” rescue manager Estela Ruiz told McClatchy News in a phone interview. “And she’s going to end up being a super sweet companion for somebody.”

Tinsel is described in an online adoption profile as a boxer mix believed to be about 3 years old. She came to the shelter as a fearful pup but is starting to become more comfortable around people.

The shelter said Tinsel is adjusting to living indoors but may need her next owner to teach her more skills.

“She’s a calm, very sweet, affectionate dog,” Ruiz said. “It just definitely has to be somebody willing to take the time to allow her to acclimate to a new place.”

Tinsel was found after she roamed Sanford for several months, possibly closer to a year. She was infested with fleas but wasn’t thin, making the shelter believe that she was fed on a regular basis.

Tinsel was treated for fleas and will be ready for her next chapter Dec. 28. Before then, the shelter is accepting applications for Tinsel at cara-nc.org/info/adoption.

Sanford is roughly 40 miles southwest of Raleigh.

