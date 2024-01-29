Stray dogs stuck together as best friends. Now they need a home — hopefully together

Stray dogs developed a close bond — and now, an animal shelter hopes they will be adopted into the same home.

“Brooklyn and Bruiser are great friends, and we would love for them (to) be able to stick together,” the Currituck Animal Shelter in North Carolina wrote Jan. 28 on Facebook.

Brooklyn and Bruiser went up for adoption after they were found roaming Moyock, in the northeastern part of the state, in November. One of the dogs had a microchip, a device that helped the shelter learn their history.

“Originally rehomed due to military orders, these boys wound up as strays and found their way to the shelter,” the animal center wrote. “We know that their original family loved them very much.”

The mixed-breed dogs, which have been in the shelter’s care since late December, are described as “friendly” and “happy-go-lucky boys.” Brooklyn is believed to be about 8 years old, and Brusier is roughly 7 years old, according to online adoption profiles and social media posts.

“Few adopters are prepared to take on two new dogs at once,” the Currituck Animal Shelter wrote. “Brooklyn and Bruiser don’t deserve to live here month after month — they are ready to go back into a home and become part of someone’s family!”

As of Jan. 28, the shelter was “accepting applications for Brooklyn and Bruiser to be adopted together or separately.” More information about the process of becoming a pet owner can be found at adoptcurrituckanimals.com.

The Currituck Animal Shelter didn’t immediately share additional details about the dogs with McClatchy News on Jan. 29. Curricuck County lies along North Carolina’s coast and includes part of the Outer Banks barrier islands, a popular vacation destination.

