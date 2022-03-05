Stray gunfire between two cars on busy Manhattan street sends innocent bystander to hospital

A gunfight between occupants of two cars on Friday took down an innocent bystander in a busy northern Manhattan shopping district, police and witnesses said.

People inside a Jeep heading along Dyckman St. in Inwood opened fire on a Chrysler parked on the south side of the street near Nagle Ave. at around 3:45 p.m., said police and witnesses.

“The other car [the Jeep] pulled up and they started shooting,” said a woman who works at a nearby food business.

“There were at least six pops, definitely gunshots,” said another witness, Armando Quiros, 65. “She went down on the ground crying. She was shot in the leg.”

The two cars then sped off.

The woman, who witnesses said is an older person, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she was reported in stable condition. She suffered a gunshot to her left thigh, said police.

The shooting remained under investigation on Friday night.

“It’s crazy out there. Definitely dangerous,” said Quiros.