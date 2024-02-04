Stray sheep wandering Brooklyn streets caught by cops

A mystery sheep roamed the streets of Brooklyn before NYPD cops collared her, officials said Sunday.

Police caught up with the fugitive farm animal in Sunset Park about 1 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a lone sheep hiding behind the bushes near 39th St. and Seventh Ave., cops said.

Members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit lassoed the lamb, which had no markings on it. No one came forward to claim the errant ewe, cops said.

Police handed the sheep over to Animal Care and Control and later Saturday the animal was on its way to Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage, N.J.

“Not baaaaad for a group of cops with no experience shepherding a sheep,” the NYPD tweeted.

The sanctuary’s president and founder, Mike Stura, named the sheep Lyn and posted video on Facebook of her journey to New Jersey in the back of his truck.

“She’s beautiful, a beautiful, tiny little sheepster. Nice kid, very sweet,” he said in the video. “She has no holes in her ears, no tags, nothing. I have no idea what her history is, or what, but we know her future is safe.”

Lyn will be checked by a vet on Monday and after four or five days in quarantine she’ll join the other 47 sheep at his sanctuary, Stura told the Daily News Sunday.

Lyn —named after a friend of the sanctuary and not because she was found in Brooklyn — caused no fuss on the trip to New Jersey and has been “eating and drinking like a champ,” Stura said.

“Sheep are awesome, man. Sheep are really, really nice for the most part. They’re very accepting of new people, of new sheep,” he added. “Probably the most accepting of any of the animals that we have on the farm.”

Stura regularly takes stray farm animals from the New York City area to his 232-acre sanctuary, including Ricardo, the 700-pound bull who went viral after roaming the streets of Newark in December.

Ricardo disrupted NJ Transit service during his run for freedom and became so popular that the NJ Transit Shoppe started selling plushes of the superstar steer for $20.

Ricardo suffered an infection from a wound to his leg and was taken Cornell Large Animal Hospital on Christmas Eve but he’s expected to rejoin the sanctuary soon, Stura said.

“Ricardo’s fantastic. We are definitely getting close to bringing Ricardo home now,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the wound on his leg to totally close up. They have finally killed the infection he had.”