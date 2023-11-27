Streaker at Disneyland lays bare (literally) why theme parks have rules

Anaheim Police arrested a Disneyland guest for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance at one of the park’s most iconic attractions.

Sgt. Jon McClintock said the 26-year-old “removed his clothes and was naked” around “it’s a small world” on Sunday. Videos circulating on social media show the guest climbing around the attraction and wading through it in little to no clothing as stunned fellow guests looked on.

Disneyland said the guest got out of the ride vehicle during operation, and operations stopped when the resort was alerted.

Park rules explicitly ban “engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Disneyland Resort or any part thereof.” Additionally, “proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times.”

McClintock said park security and Anaheim Police removed the guest, who was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Ride operations resumed after the attraction was inspected for safety, and no other guests were impacted once the situation was resolved, according to the resort.

While Sunday’s incident violated rules, not everything prohibited at Disneyland may be as obvious to first-time guests. Here’s what visitors should know.

What’s banned at Disneyland?

Like Walt Disney World and every other theme park, Disneyland has rules in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of fellow guests and employees. The following items are banned in the parks.

Bikes, skates, skateboards and wheeled shoes. Like drones and remote-controlled toys, these recreation devices are banned in the parks.

Costumes and masks after age 13. Guests under the age of 14 are welcome to dress up as their favorite Disney characters all year round, but older guests may only wear costumes during special Disneyland After Dark events and Oogie Boogie Bash, and they may not wear masks, unless required for medical reasons. Younger guests may not wear masks that cover their whole face, obstruct their peripheral vision or obscure their eyes from view.

Fireworks or anything like them. Smoke and fog machines are also banned.

Folding chairs. More than a few guests have thought of bringing something to sit on while waiting for rides or parades, but folding chairs are not allowed in the parks.

Glass containers. Small glass containers, like baby food jars, are allowed in the parks, but larger containers are not. They are, however, allowed in Disneyland hotels.

Improper attire. Disney reserves the “right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests.” Additionally, clothing that drags on the ground and "visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs" are not allowed.

Large suitcases, coolers, backpacks or bags . The maximum size allowed is 24 inches long, 15 inches wide and 18 inches high.

Loose or dry ice in coolers . The park recommends reusable ice packs.

Loud noisemakers. These include horns, whistles and large megaphones.

Marijuana. Even if guests use marijuana is legal in California, it's not allowed at Disneyland. Illegal substances are also banned.

Outside alcohol. Certain Downtown Disney District restaurants may allow guests to BYOB with a corkage fee, but guests may not bring their alcohol into the parks.

Pepper spray and mace . Self-defense and restraining devices are not allowed.

Selfie sticks. Selfie sticks and hand-held extension poles for cameras or other mobile devices are banned. Monopods and tripods that don't fit in a standard backpack or extend over 6 feet aren't allowed either.

Trailer-like objects. "Any trailer-like object that is pushed, pulled or towed by an Electric Conveyance Vehicle, wheelchair, stroller or person" is not allowed. Unstable wheeled mobility devices. They must have at least three wheels and be able to “maintain stability and balance when stopped, unpowered and/or unoccupied.” If electrical, they must be operated at a walking pace. They should also be single rider and no larger than 36 inches in width and 52 inches in length, according to the resort.

Wagons and wagon-style strollers. While wagons may seem convenient for carting kids around, they can cause congestion in parks and clog up the flow of guests. That's also why personal strollers larger than 31 inches in width and 52 inches in length aren't allowed. The exception to the wagon rule is for guests with medical needs.

Weapons or things that may be mistaken for weapons. This includes firearms, ammunition, knives or toys that look like them.

Certain activities, like trespassing and unauthorized soliciting, are also banned and spelled out on Disneyland’s website.

Additionally, the resort reserves the right to prohibit any item or activity “that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

What happens if you break Disney rules?

Unintentional, minor infractions are addressed accordingly. For instance, an adult who unwittingly wears a costume to a park may be asked to change. Wagons that are brought to the parks will be turned away, unless they are for guests with medical needs.

More serious offenses face stiffer consequences. “We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Disneyland Resort or any party thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion,” according to Disneyland’s website.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is an icon of Disneyland Park and Resort.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland 'small world' streaker is reminder of why parks have rules