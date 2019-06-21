Streaking Reds rough up reeling Brewers

Cincinnati's Jose Iglesias hit a homer and drove in four runs as the visiting Reds won their season-high fifth straight game, trouncing the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Thursday night.

Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two-run homer, notching his third four-RBI game this season, as the Reds built a 5-1 lead through five innings.

Nick Senzel was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Yasiel Puig recorded two hits, including a triple, and stole a base.

Jesse Winker also tripled and reached base three times, and Derek Dietrich singled, was hit by two pitches and scored twice.

Cincinnati starter Tanner Roark (5-6) yielded just one run on three hits, striking out seven and not walking a batter but hitting three Brewers with pitches in his six innings.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich was 2-for-4 with his league-leading 28th home run, but the Brewers mustered just five hits and lost their fourth straight.

Starter Jimmy Nelson (0-2) struggled with command in his third start, allowing five runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter.

The teams' hurlers combined to hit a league-high six batters in their sixth meeting.

Wildness plagued Nelson in a three-run first inning as he walked two, plunked a batter and allowed two singles.

The second walk was a bases-loaded one to Senzel, plating a run, and Iglesias grounded a two-run single past Nelson to score Eugenio Suarez and Dietrich.

Roark cruised through three hitless innings before Yelich barreled up an 88-mph slider to the back of the second deck in right for a home run leading off the fourth, extending the reigning National League MVP's hitting streak to 17 games.

The blast's 114.2 mph exit velocity and 462-foot distance was the longest by a Brewers player this season, and it was also the hardest hit and longest by Yelich during the Statcast era.

Puig gapped a ball to left-center and legged it out for a triple, and Iglesias launched a Nelson curveball to left-center for his fifth homer and a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

Roark danced around first-and-second, no-out trouble in the fifth by retiring pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar on a double play and Yelich on grounders to third base.

Senzel hit out a 94-mph high fastball from Freddy Peralta to left for his seventh homer to score Dietrich for a 7-1 lead in the seventh.

--Field Level Media