Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM): What Are The Future Prospects?

Based on Service Stream Limited's (ASX:SSM) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 18% in the upcoming year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 38%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$50m, we should see this growing to AU$59m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Longer term expectations from the 4 analysts covering SSM’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for SSM, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of AU$50m and the final forecast of AU$58m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SSM’s earnings is 7.9%. EPS reaches A$0.14 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.13 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 5.9% to 5.6% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Service Stream, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

