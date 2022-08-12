Stream movies, control smart appliances and more for less—save $71 on a Google Nest Hub

You can get the Google Nest Hub for more than 50% off at Home Depot.

Ahead of the impending school year, stocking up on tech that will make your life easier is a smart choice—especially if you can save money doing it. The Google Nest Hub is currently on sale, and if you've been on the hunt for a smart home product that you can also use for streaming, you can nab it for over 50% off this week at Home Depot.

Right now, you can get a bundle containing the Google Nest Hub Second Generation smart home speaker and display with a two-pack of smart outlets on sale for $54.99, saving you $70.94. The original cost of the bundle is $125.93, which reflects the inclusion of the Defiant Smart Plugs (which typically retail for $12.97 each). so the original cost of the bundle (and the savings) reflects their inclusion.

View shows, listen to music, make dinner reservations and make your home a smart hub with the Google Nest Hub.

We loved the Google Nest Hub when we tested it out—in her review, our Home Editor Rachel Murphy noted that the Hub comes with a great learning chip with 1.2 TeraOPS of processing and Google Assistant built in, as well as Voice Match technology. She also noted that the Nest Hub is great for entertainment, with a wide display, powerful speakers and easy-to-use controls.

The package also comes with two highly rated smart plugs that can increase connectivity between the lamps and appliances in your home using either Google Assistant or Hubspace from Home Depot, which offers users the chance to control their home's smart devices from their phone. You can connect devices to the Google Nest Hub via the smart plugs and execute commands from the comfort of your bedside.

If you've been on the hunt for a device that will help you manage your smart home, while also allowing you to stream video, track your sleep and listen to music, the Nest Hub is the move.

$54.99 at Home Depot

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Google Nest Hub deal: Save on Hubspace at Home Depot