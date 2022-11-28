A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met

Jimmy Donaldson is the most-followed YouTuber, with 114 million subscribers. Wide Awake Podcast and Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Twitch streamer Thea Booysen is rumored to be dating the world's biggest YouTuber MrBeast.

Booysen told "Wide Awake Podcast" that dating the popular YouTuber has felt "like a movie."

She also said he asked her a list of questions when they met to determine if they were compatible.

A Twitch streamer said she met MrBeast, the world's biggest YouTuber, at a club where he asked her a list of pre-prepared questions before deciding she was girlfriend material.

Thea Booysen, a gaming creator with 24,000 Twitch followers, appeared in an October episode of "Wide Awake Podcast," hosted by Joshua Rubin. She that she met the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, when visited South Africa, where she lives, accompanied by popular YouTube creators Logan Paul and Casey Niestat.

Booysen said one of her friends stumbled across the group in a club, and that when she heard about it, she decided to go and meet them because she wanted to find out what Donaldson was like.

"I knew of MrBeast. I knew the great things he was doing but I was also, from a psychological perspective, curious, like are these people playing it up, do they have an alter ego?" she said.

According to Booysen, Donaldson was "super nice and very down to earth" in person, and he started asking her lots of questions.

"Little did I know he was actually like going off a list, because he was looking for a new girlfriend potentially, and he had this whole list, he's like: she has to have a hobby, she has to have some interests, she has to do this and that," she said.

Booysen said the pair spoke about various topics that interested her, like a young adult fiction book she was writing, and also neuroscience.

"The fact that he could keep up with the conversation to me was very attractive because you have to have a certain amount of interest and intellect to want to talk about these things," she said.

Booysen said she did not know if the conversation went well, saying, "I thought I was boring him," but said that when she got home, she got a Twitter DM from Donaldson and the two started talking more regularly online. This resulted in Donaldson paying another visit to South Africa, according to Booysen, and eventually to him becoming her boyfriend.

During a September episode of the "FLAGRANT" podcast, Donaldson said he is in a relationship with someone he met in South Africa, though he did not state their name. He explained that when he met his current girlfriend, he "put her through the wringer" by asking her a series of questions.

"I don't really get along with women if, like, they don't love learning, they're not obsessive, they don't have a hobby. There's just certain things where if you have these traits we get along really well and if you don't it's impossible for us to hang out," he said.

On Booysen's Instagram account, she and Donaldson can be seen together in several recent posts, with many commenters referring to the pair as a "couple."

Booysen described her experience with dating a hugely popular YouTuber as feeling "like a movie."

Though Donaldson has developed a public reputation for making large donations to viewers, Booysen said she's had the chance to learn about charitable ventures, such as a food bank, that she says he operates away from the cameras.

"He really has a lot of things going in the background where he helps people, I know I'm talking on his behalf now. He won't talk about this, but I get to brag for him," she said.

Donaldson, who became the most-followed individual YouTuber in the world on November 14, is known for his altruistic videos, where he often gives large sums of money away to viewers. He rose to fame in 2018 by donating thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers. He's also set up elaborate competitions where fans take part in videos with the chance to win large prizes.

The YouTuber does not often share information about his personal life on his social media accounts. He has previously said that he spends most of his time producing YouTube content and that he lives in his filming studio.

"All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible," Donaldson said in a live stream to celebrate hitting 100 million subscribers in July.

