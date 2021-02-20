Are streaming algorithms really damaging film?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Taylor - BBC Entertainment reporter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cinema seat, Martine Scorsese and a couple watching a film on a laptop
Director Martin Scorsese says the art form of cinema needs to be protected against streaming services

For many stuck inside during lockdown, streaming services have kept the movie-going experience alive - offering a safe alternative while cinemas remain shut.

But film director Martin Scorsese isn't such a fan. In an essay for Harpers magazine, he's warned that cinema is being "devalued... demeaned and reduced" by being thrown under the umbrella term "content".

He specifically criticised a lack of curation on streaming platforms, saying algorithms, which provide recommendations based on individual or collective viewing habits, are damaging the art form and "treat the viewer as a consumer and nothing else".

It's not the first time that Scorsese, the Oscar-winner behind classics including Raging Bull and Goodfellas, has spoken out against the state of the industry. In 2019, he bemoaned the multiplex's reliance on superhero movies, comparing Marvel films to theme park rides.

But just how do these algorithms work and are they really as culturally damaging as Scorsese suggests?

'Welcome to the Matrix'

Algorithms work out what you're interested in and then give you more of it - using as many data points as they can get their hands on.

Film has long told a cautionary tale of computers and technology being developed to enhance and serve human interest. From The Terminator to The Matrix, the futuristic blockbuster message has consistently been that machines cannot be trusted.

And yet the entertainment industry increasingly relies on this concept to keep audiences watching.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator and Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith
The Terminator and The Matrix are just two of the films to have given machine-learning a bad name

Streaming-service algorithms use different aspects of your behaviour to inform the way the company will categorise, sort, filter and present different types of content.

This spans formats, from films, TV and music, to different recommendation sources - labels, genres, playlists and other users who may share your tastes.

All of this is sold in the name of personalisation, explains Elinor Carmi, research associate at Liverpool University's communication and media department.

Algorithms 'nudging' people

"To track your behaviour and assemble a profile, these platforms make sure that only one individual is associated with an account," she says.

"Even when you pay for an account that can cater for several people on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Apple TV, it offers each individual a separate entrance which will have all of your preferences, behaviours and patterns.

"Algorithms operate at the back-end of the interface people see when they log on, this has specific ways of indicating and nudging people into what they should choose - from prioritising things at the 'top' of search/display buttons, colours, and even images."

Netflix previously revealed they even personalise thumbnail images for some shows, with the algorithm picking out the most appealing depending on the individual's viewing history.

"We don't have one product but over 100 million different products with one for each of our members with personalised recommendations and personalised visuals," read a post from their tech blog.

The aim of Netflix's personalised recommendation system, just like those of its competitors, has been to "get the right titles in front of each of our members at the right time".

But Scorsese fears machine-learning simplifies the user's experience.

Algorithms, he says, are reducing everything to "subject matter or genre", rendering any kind of curation, and understanding of artistic worth, meaningless. There are exceptions, he says, such as the Criterion Channel and other outlets which are "actually curated".

Content, he says in his essay, is now "a business term for all moving images: a David Lean movie, a cat video, a Super Bowl commercial, a superhero sequel, a series episode".

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris
Netflix's Emily in Paris has been described as soothing "ambient TV"

Is it fair to paint such a disenfranchised picture? Carmi isn't sure. "Unlike what these companies present, humans are always involved," she says.

Instead she sees it as a "battle between the old and new gatekeepers of art and culture".

"At its core, curation has always been conducted behind the scenes", with little clarity as to the rationale behind the choices made to produce and distribute art and culture, she says.

Take the US's Motion Picture Association (MPAA) film rating system. The 2006 documentary, This Film Is Not Yet Rated, explored how film ratings affect the distribution of films, and accusations that big studio films get more lenient ratings than independent companies.

"But it would be a mistake to present the old gatekeepers in romantic colours compared to new technology companies. In both cases, we are talking about powerful institutions that define, control and manage the boundaries of what is art and culture," Carmi says.

'Rise of ambient TV'

So just how is the streaming service infrastructure influencing listening and viewing habits?

The arrival of Netflix's "top 10" list last year caused a stir by revealing some surprising inclusions that gave some indication of the platform's approach.

In a Guardian article asking why choices were "so unhinged", Wendy Syfret wrote: "Netflix doesn't make money from acclaimed hits or respected output; it succeeds by coaxing people to spend massive amounts of time on their site."

This meant offering content to accommodate any person, in any mood and "making sure they don't close the tab", so artistic integrity isn't always the priority, as shown by the rise of "ambient TV".

Discussing the trend in a piece for the New Yorker, Kyle Chayka cited Emily in Paris as a prime example. Despite attracting some criticism from critics and on social media, it still dominated global Netflix top 10 lists.

The purpose of the show, he wrote, "is to provide sympathetic background for staring at your phone, refreshing your own feeds - on which you'll find Emily in Paris memes, including a whole genre of TikTok remakes."

So is Scorsese right to suggest that streaming services reduce content to the "lowest common denominator"?

Journalist and media lecturer Tufayel Ahmed suggests they are an easy target, and the reality is a little more complex.

He says the focus on "pulling in the numbers" can mean some of the best shows don't get the promotion and are therefore cancelled.

"Take a show like The OA on Netflix", he says, "which was critically adored but cancelled after two seasons, the latter of which didn't hit the same audience numbers.

"Some of the best stuff on streaming seems to get little buzz, while tons of marketing and publicity is thrown behind more generic fare that they know people will watch. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel stars in, wrote and co-directed I May Destroy You

Scorsese himself directly benefited from this by relying on Netflix to fund his 2019 gangster film The Irishman after traditional studios baulked at the cost.

"There's an argument to be made about streaming services investing in publicity and marketing for these projects to create awareness," says Ahmed.

But if responsibility in part lands on the shoulders of streaming services, the choices of the audience themselves cannot be forgotten.

"Algorithms alone can't be blamed for people consuming lowbrow content over series and movies that are deemed worthy, because people have flocked to easy viewing over acclaimed dramas on television, for example, for years.

"Shows like the BBC's Mrs Brown's Boys and ITV's The Masked Singer get huge figures - in comparison, how many people watched I May Destroy You live on BBC One?" asks Ahmed.

But despite this, he does see some reasons to be positive. He says streaming services have been more open in telling diverse stories that reject Hollywood's traditional male white gaze.

"Streaming has allowed shows like I May Destroy You and It's A Sin, which feature marginalised characters - black and LGBTQ - who wouldn't otherwise lead prime-time shows to be shown to the masses."

Perhaps then, the streaming algorithms really aren't to blame after all, but simply made in our image.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • Behind Her Eyes director breaks down the series' shocking twists

    'Behind Her Eyes' director Erik Richter Strand explains the Netflix series' twists, turns, and wild ending.

  • 10 Essential Sidney Poitier Movies, From ‘Blackboard Jungle’ to ‘To Sir, With Love’ (Photos)

    “No Way Out” (1950) In his big-screen debut, Sidney Poitier makes a memorable impression as a pioneering African American physician who runs afoul of a racist thug (Richard Widmark) whose brother died in his care. “Blackboard Jungle” (1955) In this melodrama, the first Hollywood feature to include rock songs, Glenn Ford plays a new teacher at a troubled inner-city school where Poitier is music-loving rebel. “The Defiant Ones” (1958) Poitier starred opposite Tony Curtis in Stanley Kramer’s Oscar-winning drama about two escaped convicts who — since they are still chained together — reluctantly agree to cooperate despite their differences. “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961) Reunited with much of the cast of the 1960 Broadway production of Lorraine Hansberry’s play, Poitier plays the ambitious young Chicago man squabbling with his family over how best to spend their late father’s insurance money. “Lilies of the Field” (1963) Poitier plays a former G.I. who agrees to build a church for a group of East German nuns in the Arizona desert — and becomes the first African American to win the Oscar for Best Actor. “A Patch of Blue” (1965) Poitier’s Gordon Ralfe falls for a poor blind white girl (Elizabeth Hartman) in this drama — which won an Oscar for Shelley Winters as the girl’s shrewishly racist mother. “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) In perhaps his signature role, Poitier commands the screen in Norman Jewison’s Best Picture winner as a Philadelphia police detective drawn into a murder investigation in Mississippi — at first as a suspect and then as unofficial sleuth. “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) In perhaps his signature role, Poitier commands the screen in Norman Jewison’s Best Picture winner as a Philadelphia police detective drawn into a murder investigation in Mississippi — at first as a suspect and then as unofficial sleuth. “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967) A supposedly liberal couple played by Hollywood legends Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn are startled to see meet their daughter’s fiancé: a widowed doctor played by Poitier with endless patience and good will. “To Sir, With Love” (1967) In his third big-screen hit that year, Poitier does a role reversal from his “Blackboard Jungle” days — this time going behind the teacher’s desk at an inner-city London school. “Stir Crazy” (1980) Poitier turned to directing in the ’70s, first on projects like “Buck and the Preacher” and “Uptown Saturday Night” where he also starred. But in this comedy hit, the first by a black director to gross more than $100 million, he stays behind the camera. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor play Hollywood wannabes who end up in prison after being framed for bank robbery. Read original story 10 Essential Sidney Poitier Movies, From ‘Blackboard Jungle’ to ‘To Sir, With Love’ (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Breaking Down the Very Confusing Twist Ending of Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes'

    To call it unexpected would be an understatement...

  • Fact check: No indication Tom Brady will accept — or snub — White House visit

    Social media posts claiming Tom Brady has turned down an invitation to the Biden White House aren't true.

  • Kate Middleton's Best Sweater Outfits, Ranked by 8 Superlatives

    Including her most iconic.

  • Cold-Stunned Fish Wash Up Dead in Port Aransas, Texas

    Hundreds of cold-stunned fish washed up dead in Port Aransas, Texas, on February 15, amid extremely low temperatures.Photographer Shane Wynn told Storyful she took the video, which also shows a dead pelican, at the ferry landing in Port Aransas.“After initially finding a dead pelican in a frozen puddle on the sidewalk Monday afternoon, I walked along the shore to find huge piles of dead fish washing ashore,” said Wynn.The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said batches of dead fish that washed up along riverbanks were reported in six bay systems due to the wintery conditions, according to local reports. Credit: Shane Wynn via Storyful

  • Justin Theroux escapes to Mexico in trailer for Apple TV Plus drama The Mosquito Coast

    “The Leftovers should have won an Emmy!” hive rejoice. Justin Theroux is returning to his dramatic side with new Apple TV+ drama, The Mosquito Coast. It’s based on the 1981 best selling novel of the same name written by his uncle, Paul Theroux. The seven-episode series will follow Allie Fox (Theroux), an idealist and brilliant inventor, who uproots his entire family and goes on the run with them to Mexico because the U.S. government is after him.

  • Hugh Jackman’s Action-Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Gets Theatrical, HBO Max Release Date

    The Hugh Jackman-led action-thriller “Reminiscence” has received a Sept. 3, 2021 release date for its theatrical and HBO Max debuts. The film, which also stars Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, is hitting theaters on the same day as its launching on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, just like the rest of Warner Bros. 2021 film slate. Written, directed and co-produced by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy, “Reminiscence” will be out internationally beginning Aug. 25, 2021. Also Read: 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Shifted 3 Months to April 2021 “Reminiscence” follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? Along with Jackman, Ferguson and Newton, the action-thriller movie stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker. The Warner Bros. film is produced by Lisa Joy, her husband and “Westworld” co-creator, Jonathan Nolan, as well as Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Also Read: 'Mortal Kombat': All Fatality, No Friendship in Trailer for Upcoming Reboot (Video) “You’re going on a journey through memory,” Jackman tweeted Friday. “All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21).” Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max and theatrically worldwide. However, every film will be available for just one month on the streaming service before it leaves the platform, and it will then continue playing in theaters with normal distribution windows. Again, this applies to every movie on Warner’s 2021 slate — though some are still in production and the exact list is subject to change. That includes major tentpoles like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” DC Films’ “The Suicide Squad,” Timothée Chalamet’s “Dune” and Keanu Reeves’ “Matrix 4.” See Jackman’s tweet below. You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021 Read original story Hugh Jackman’s Action-Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Gets Theatrical, HBO Max Release Date At TheWrap

  • Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: Amplify Seymour Cannabis, MicroSectors

    Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with a way to own shares in a broad range of different companies without having to buy each individual share. Investors utilize ETFs because they're relatively affordable, easy to use and they give you access to diversified products to invest in. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities. 1. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares - Up 62.47% Over 1 month Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: CWEB) measures the performance of publicly traded China-based companies that are in the Internet-based sectors. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index. They assist companies that incorporate or are headquartered in mainland China, and have at least 50% of the revenue coming from China. 2. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF - Up 749.18% Over 1 month AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE: HDGE) primarily focuses on capital appreciation from domestically traded equity securities through short sales. It serves as an investment tool that can be used to hedge equity exposure, and offer a diversified portfolio for investors. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF consists of shorted equity securities that are identified as having low earning qualities or overly aggressive accounting measures. 3. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF - Up 52.12% Over 1 month Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF(NYSE: CNBS) is an ETF in the global cannabis industry. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF offers straightforward exposure to companies that are emerging in the cannabis and hemp industry. They invest over 80% of their shares in companies that exist in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. 4. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN -Up 58.14% Over 1 month MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: FNGU) is an equal dollar weighted index that represents a variety of next-generation technology and tech-enabled based growth stocks. The index is made up of equity markets in the United States, and seeks to track 3x the daily performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, total return. The $1.5 billion MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 will undergo a 10-for-1 split. 5. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares - Up 46.59% Over 1 month Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA. They invest at least 80% of their financial assets into exchange-traded funds, securities of the index, and swap agreements. This index consists of companies that generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet. If you are new to the stock market, be sure to research extensively and come up with a solid investment strategy. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFANG+ Index Trading At An All-Time High; Opportunity To Buy, Hold Or Sell?Short Sellers Still Targeting Retail, Biotech ETFs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Were The 50 Best-Performing Companies On The OTCQX Market In 2020

    OTC Markets recently released its newest installment of the OTCQX Best 50 list. Released annually, the OTCQX Best 50 is a list of the 50 top-performing companies on the OTCQX Market, its top market tier. The OTCQX not only includes companies from the U.S. but from all over the globe. As such, companies featured on this list are also listed on various stock exchanges around the world. The companies on this list are ranked based on their performance during the 2020 calendar year. In addition, the list is based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. According to OTC Markets, the 50 companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list traded an aggregate of $30.7 billion in dollar volume in 2020, delivering an average total return of 235% to investors. Coming in as the top-performing company for 2020 is Canadian technology and advertising company AcuityAds Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ACUIF); much of the company’s growth came during the last quarter of the year. The second top-performer for 2020 is mining company Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (OTCQX: NMGRF). Similar to AcuityAds, Nouveau’s also experienced the majority of its growth in the last quarter of the year. Yet, Nouveau Monde Graphite is not the only mining company to grace this year’s list. In fact, half of the companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list belonged to the mining and resources industries. Among some of these companies were Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF), Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF), Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF), and Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF). Two of the mining and resources companies on the list, K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF) and Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF), made their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50. In addition to K92 Mining and Teranga Gold Corporation, there are four companies from last year’s ranking that made their second appearance on this year’s list. These four companies are Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC), H2O Innovation Inc. OTCQX: HEOFF), Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF). Two community banks, PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC) and Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX) were also featured on this year’s list. Companies from emerging and trending sectors such as gaming, crypto, and cannabis also made an appearance on the Best 50 list. Among these companies were Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF), Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: HVBTF), and Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCQX: HUTMF). Out of the 462 companies that were on the OTCQX at the time of ranking, the following criteria were applied in order to be eligible for the Best 50 list: companies were required to have a closing share price of at least $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2020, a closing share price on December 31, 2020, greater than on December 31, 2019, traded at least $500,000 in dollar volume for the year, not be a "penny stock" as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and be a member of the OTCQX Composite Index. Below is the complete list of companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50: Rank Company Symbol 1 AcuityAds Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: ACUIF) 2 Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF) 3 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC) 4 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: HVBTF) 5 PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX: PBTHF) 6 Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX: CTSDF) 7 Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF) 8 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF) 9 Nanoxplore Inc. (OTCQX: NNXPF) 10 VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCQX: VQSLF) 11 Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCQX: HUTMF) 12 Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF) 13 Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF) 14 Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) 15 IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) 16 Lumina Gold Corp (OTCQX: LMGDF) 17 RIO2 Limited (OTCQX: RIOFF) 18 Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF) 19 Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX: STLHF) 20 PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC) 21 Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) 22 Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) 23 TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF) 24 Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF) 25 H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF) 26 Discovery Metals Corp (OTCQX: DSVMF) 27 K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF) 28 Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCQX: XEBEF) 29 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) 30 Midas Gold Corp (OTCQX: MDRPF) 31 GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF) 32 Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCQX: ANXGF) 33 Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: AOTVF) 34 Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCQX: ALMTF) 35 Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX) 36 Software AG (OTCQX: STWRY) 37 First Cobalt Corp (OTCQX: FTSSF) 38 Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF) 39 Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (OTCQX: CRECF) 40 SILVER ELEPHANT MNG CORP. (OTCQX: SILEF) 41 Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF) 42 POET Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: POETF) 43 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCQX: SGSVF) 44 Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF) 45 Adventus Mng Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF) 46 Quarterhill Inc. (OTCQX: QTRHF) 47 Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF) 48 Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) 49 Drone Delivery CDA Corp (OTCQX: TAKOF) 50 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Importance Of Education In A Social Media-Fueled Trading EraQ.ai Launches Beta Version Of Its AI-Powered, Robo Investing App© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • All of Stanley Tucci's movies, ranked

    From roles in "Easy A," "The Devil Wears Prada," "The Hunger Games" series, and "Spotlight," Stanley Tucci has appeared in an array of movies.

  • ‘Invincible’ Trailer: Steven Yeun Voices a Teen Superhero in Amazon’s Adult Animation

    J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Gillian Jacobs also lend their voice talent to this series premiering March 26.

  • How Rosamund Pike makes an appalling character fun to watch in 'I Care a Lot'

    In the topsy-turvy thriller 'I Care a Lot,' Pike plays a woman who takes advantage of the elderly, and yet audiences may end up rooting for her.