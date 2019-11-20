Streaming Cools Off and Gaming Warms Up

All’s quiet on the stock market news front, everyone’s too busy watching the impeachment proceedings. The little news out there is bad news for Alphabet GOOG and Disney DIS. Disney+ busted open the streaming market realeasing its archive of video to the world but not without its problems, the most pronounced of which being the hack of some of their accounts and those accounts being sold on the dark web. Next Alphabet GOOG released Stadia, its streaming gaming platform with reported poor resolution and lacking performance frame rates. But a bold move into the realm of gaming dominated by giants Sony and Xbox. But it’s get better! Amazon and Apple also plan on getting in on the action. How will it work out? What do we think is gonna happen? Watch this week’s episode to find out. Also, to get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and don’t forget to participate by leaving any suggestions/comments or questions!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research