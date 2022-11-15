Street blocked as police investigate barricaded subject in Lexington County

The West Columbia Police Department has closed off a Lexington County road as it deals with a barricaded subject Tuesday.

The 300 block of Westgate Drive was closed, police said. That’s near U.S. 1/Augusta Road, about a mile from Exit 111 on Interstate 26.

“We ... are asking that all community members stay clear of the area,” police said.

Information about why the person was barricaded in the residential neighborhood was not available. There was no word if the person was alone, or if there were multiple people inside the barricade.

No injuries were reported by police, who said the situation on Westgate Drive is an isolated incident.

There is no indication that this incident is connected to the recent shooting death of a 24-year-old that is being investigated by police and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Messages left with police have not been returned.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.