Street closes as Great Falls Police Department investigates death

Great Falls police are investigating the death of a man found after officers responded on Wednesday morning to an active disturbance.

The Great Falls Police Department announced on its Facebook that police responded to the call just after 8 a.m. on the 900 block of 2nd Ave. S. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased man.

The post said law enforcement is in the early stages of the investigation, and the man's name and cause of death have not been released.

The 900 block of 2nd Ave. S will remain closed as the investigation progresses.

If you believe you have information that may contribute to the investigation, GFPD asks that you call 406-455-8408, logon to https://www.p3tips.com or send thema private message on Facebook. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls Police Department investigating death following disturbance