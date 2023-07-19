Street Collapsed, Vehicles Overturned Following Explosion in Johannesburg

Vehicles were overturned and parts of a street collapsed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, July 19, officials confirmed.

Video streamed via Facebook Live by the Johannesburg Roads Agency shows the damage and emergency response on multiple blocks of Bree Street, otherwise known as Lilian Ngoyi Street, on Wednesday night.

In the video, an unnamed official of the Johannesburg Roads Agency said there were concerns that the structural integrity of surrounding buildings had been compromised.

Another unnamed official in the video said he believed the incident was due to a gas explosion.

“We are responding to this disaster that has happened, we don’t have all the facts yet but indications are that there’s a gas explosion … But we are going to verify that information before we can make any conclusive statements,” the man said.

Twice, the same man also alleged that the explosion could have been linked to illegal mining in the Johannesburg area, but emphasized that his view was a speculation.

People in the area said there was a “strong” smell of gas, News 24 reported.

Local news reports said “multiple” people were injured in the incident. Vision Tactical, a private security company that said it responded to the incident, said at least 16 people were injured. Storyful has not confirmed the number of injuries. Credit: Johannesburg Roads Agency via Storyful

Video Transcript

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Good night, Chief. Come in here. Chief, can you give an instruction that all roads must be closed? All these buildings, let's start to understand where they are. Work with the acting [INAUDIBLE] because already we are bringing in human settlements so that we quickly assess what it is.

At this point, it will be difficult for us to say whether there's any structural-integrity issues with any of these particular buildings. But I can safely say to you there will definitely be issues because at the level at which that crack happened, it might have then even touched onto the foundation of those buildings.

Let's cordon off all the roads around the area. And all those that must not be here, give an order to your people to ensure that they don't move in except for those that are in some of these areas because I mean, yeah, you can still see some of these lights on.

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Let's quickly do that evacuation.

Can we get an indication of whether we must go to Mary Fitzgerald to [INAUDIBLE]? Because we were given an indication that the job--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- And then also that did they get the team from Egoli Gas? Because we were to escort them in.

- And we are responding to this disaster that has happened. We don't have all the facts yet, but indications are that there is a gas explosion that has happened. But we are going to verify that information before we can make any conclusive statements.

We are appealing to the citizens of Johannesburg to stay away from Bree Street until such time that we have assessed the damage and how to fix and what will then happen. So please, can everybody stay away from this. We are seeing something happening there, and we are going to [INAUDIBLE] quickly. [INAUDIBLE]

- This is [INAUDIBLE].

- The burst pipe.

- [INAUDIBLE] Burst pipe.

- Shaking, yeah.

- [INAUDIBLE]

- We suspect--

- [INAUDIBLE]

- We suspect that this a-- this is a burst pipe due to the shaking. We can't verify, but that's what we are suspecting.