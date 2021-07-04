Street fight leads to arrest

Jul. 4—WORTHINGTON — A June 26 fight on Worthington's 10th Street led to the arrest of a man who is charged with several criminal offenses stemming from the incident.

Police responded to the fight just before midnight and found three victims as well as Derek Beglinger, 37, of Worthington. The victims stated that Beglinger had attacked them after accusing them of "messing with his bike." He reportedly broke a beer bottle and used it as a weapon against the three victims and also threw a table at one, causing injury.

Beglinger was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and three counts of fifth-degree assault causing bodily harm, a gross misdemeanor. Each felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine, but not less than three years in prison. If convicted, Beglinger will be sentenced based on criminal history, which includes a 2019 domestic assault conviction.

He is being held in jail on bail set at $10,000 with conditions or $28,000 without.