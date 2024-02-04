Street killing leaves man dead in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot to death in Northeast Portland early Saturday night and the shooter remains at large.

The shooting in the 3700 block of NE Milton happened around 6:45 p.m., police said. The man was already dead in the street when officers arrived.

Homicide detectives are on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0508 or Detective Jen Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1040.

