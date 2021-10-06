Street-level weather forecasting being developed for drone deliveries
New super high-resolution models can forecast for extremely small-scale areas, allowing small UAVs to navigate safely.
New super high-resolution models can forecast for extremely small-scale areas, allowing small UAVs to navigate safely.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by QiQi Hill (@theqii_tofitness) As much as I love my trusty dumbbell workouts, sometimes you just need to mix up your strength training. That's when I'll grab a kettlebell or two.
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
He recorded the comeuppance on his security cameras.
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
NASCAR announced the indefinite suspension of Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis on Wednesday. Troconis, who was on the pit box for the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet driven by Kris Wright for last weekend’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, was hit for a behavioral violation detailed in sections 12.8.1.c of the […]
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
Instagram Almost a year after Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found fatally strangled in bushes near a Houston highway, her husband was found dead from an apparent suicide in Florida as authorities finally moved to arrest him in connection with his wife’s murder.The Houston Police Department said Wednesday that Tom Sharkey, the husband of the 26-year-old Texas influencer, was found fatally shot in the head inside his daughter’s Fort Myers home just before midnight on Tuesday. He was foun
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to Howard Stern that he and Jennifer Aniston used the "pillow technique" while filming a sex scene in 2002's The Good Girl.
Collins's legs stole the show in her latest Instagram post.
Barry Washington Jr. and Ian Cranston got into a fight after Washington hit on Cranston's girlfriend outside a nightclub, the district attorney said.
The Clueless actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32
Do they teach that in drama school?