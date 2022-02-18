Street named in memory of murdered Jada Page, 8. She’s ‘leaving a stamp on the world.’

More than five years after 8-year-old Jada Page was shot to death in her front yard in Northwest Miami-Dade County, her murder case remains open. But a ceremony on Friday ensured the memory of her will endure.

A section of Northwest 25th Avenue at the corner of 102nd Street was renamed Jada Page Boulevard. The dedication was both glorious and gut-wrenching, with the little girl’s family and friends crying and clapping along as young children about Jada’s age danced among them.

In a touching tribute to her daughter, Rosalind Dominique Brown spoke about how she was at first mad at God and still has some questions for him. She said in the early days after the killing, whenever another child was shot and killed, it would trigger her. More recently, she said, she’s become numb.

She said the family of the little girl with a beautiful smile is please the street name will keep the child’s memory alive.

“She’s definitely leaving a stamp on the world,” said Brown. “Because we have Jada Page Boulevard, y’all.”

Page was killed on the afternoon of Sept. 15, 2016 as she and her father were out front of the home getting ready to go to the movies. No one has ever been arrested for the shooting, which also injured her father James Page, who police believe was the intended target.

Miami-Dade commissioners joined family and friends of Jada Page, a young girl killed accidentally by gunfire years ago in front of her home, during a street naming ceremony to honor her memory by designating Jada Page Blvd at NW 25th Avenue and 102 Street in Miami, Florida, on Friday, February 18, 2022.

During Friday’s ceremony, in a highly unusual move, state prosecutor Santiago Aroca spoke to the hundreds in attendance, his arm wrapped around Jada’s grandmother, Lisa Brown, and explained the frustrations of law enforcement. He laid out some of the facts uncovered in the crime. Aroca said Brown’s unwillingness to give up searching for her granddaughter’s killer is the reason law enforcement has yet to give up, though they have never had enough evidence to make a criminal case.

“She taught me to value friendship,” said the long-time prosecutor. “From day one, we’ve known who is behind this and she keeps asking, ‘When is there going to be an arrest?’ And I have no answer... This is horrendous to us.”

Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously to name the street after the child.